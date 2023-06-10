Wildfires are fuelling eco-anxiety but taking climate action can help, experts say
When Jennifer Austin woke up on Tuesday morning, her Ottawa home smelled like smoke, even though all the windows were closed.
"I felt like a little bit under siege," she said. "It was a bit of a battle every time the front door was opening, so I put one of the air filters there."
Outside, "it was like an orange glow and the streets looked smoky."
Worried about her own asthma and the health risks that her three teenage kids might face, Austin ran multiple air purifiers inside and tried to keep the amount of time spent outside to a minimum.
"There was the immediate feeling of needing to take action to try to protect myself and my family's health," she said. "But there's also the longer-term concern of the fact that this is real and it's happening and this is not going to be the last time and just the mental exhaustion that creates."
Like many other Canadians who found their communities enveloped in smoke from devastating wildfires in B.C., Alberta, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia over the last several weeks, Austin is experiencing what's often called "eco-anxiety" or "climate anxiety."
Climate anxiety is "a feeling of hopelessness about either the present environment and what's going on in terms of the problem of climate change, but also the future," said Dr. Lindsay McCunn, an environmental psychologist at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C.
"It's like this double-edged sword of anxiety where you're anxious about what's going on now and you feel hopeless about it changing. So then you're anxious about the future because you can't imagine that sufficient change will happen to make it better."
The extent of the wildfires and the distances the smoke travelled brought the climate crisis "close to home" for many and likely caused a rise in climate anxiety, McCunn said.
"It's sort of twofold. If you were previously suffering from feelings of climate anxiety and eco- anxiety, I would imagine that the wildfires are making that a little bit more salient and emotional," she said.
If people weren't already feeling climate anxiety but were "borderline concerned," the wildfires might "tip you over into being a lot more worried and a lot more emotional," McCunn said.
Kids Help Phone has seen a 30 per cent increase in text conversations with counsellors this month compared to last month, said Alisa Simon, the organization's executive vice-president of e-mental health transformation and chief youth officer.
Although it's not known how much of that increase can be attributed to climate anxiety, young people "see the news, they see the air, they hear the messages from their teachers and many of them are directly experiencing these wildfires," Simon said.
"Those increases in conversations absolutely reflect the fact that young people are feeling more anxiety or heightened awareness or fear about what's happening across Canada."
After the wildfires first began in Alberta in May, Kids Help Phone used social media to reach out to affected communities, Simon said.
The organization also created a web page dedicated to letting young people know how to get mental health support, which also included tips on how to cope with feelings of distress, hopelessness, guilt and anger they may be feeling around climate change.
One of the most important things to tell people suffering from climate anxiety is "you're not alone," Simon said.
The first step is to help anxious young people calm down if they're in a panicked state, often using breathing, relaxation and mindfulness exercises, as well as helping them identify their feelings, she said.
After that, it helps some young people to take an action "that makes them feel like they have some control ...so that it doesn't feel like something like climate change is just happening and they have to sit back and just deal with the ramifications," Simon said.
The Kids Help Phone website suggests actions ranging from conserving energy to planting a community garden to volunteering with a climate advocacy group.
One of the key things to remember in dealing with climate anxiety is that it "isn't a pathological problem," said Dr. Joe Vipond, an emergency department physician in Calgary and past president of Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE).
"This is a normal response to seeing threats to essentially civilization and our existence that are not being dealt with," Vipond said.
"For many people, this may be the first real, `Oh my God' moments when they do see that smoke enveloping their cities. It does seem very apocalyptic."
Vipond has felt "elements of eco-anxiety for decades," he said.
"The way to manage, to get through those two-in-the-morning fetal position wake-up periods is to really start to get involved (in climate movements)" he said.
"I don't really know of any other therapy for this. Like there's no medication you can take for an existential threat."
For Jennifer Austin, taking action has been critical to dealing with the mental fallout from the wildfire smoke.
"When something is happening like this, the only way that I can deal with any anxiety that I have around it is to be doing something to try to gain some level of control over it," she said.
"For me, that meant sealing up all of my windows and getting my air purifiers running, changing the filter on my furnace, getting the masks out and watching the (air quality) numbers."
But Austin, who took two of her children to a climate strike rally in 2019, said the current crisis may spur longer-term action.
"It does give me pause to think about, 'What else can I do proactively?"'
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
BREAKING | Russian plane grounded at Toronto Pearson for more than a year seized by Canadian government
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson left chaos in his wake Saturday after quitting Parliament with a blast at fellow lawmakers he accused of ousting him in a "witch hunt."
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
Canada
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Russian plane grounded at Toronto Pearson for more than a year seized by Canadian government
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
-
Toronto Holocaust Museum opens, shares stories of dozens of survivors
A new museum that features stories from more than 70 Holocaust survivors has opened in Toronto, with the aim of sharing their experiences and combating antisemitism.
-
Eyes on the weather as residents pack and flee from fierce wildfire in northeast B.C.
Showers are predicted Saturday over the aggressive wildfire threatening Tumbler Ridge, but forecasters say thunderstorms could sweep through the parched region without bringing any rain.
World
-
Police in Somalia say nine killed in extremist attack on beachside hotel in Mogadishu
Police in Somalia say nine people, including three soldiers, were killed in Friday night's extremist attack on a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu.
-
Boris Johnson's bombshell exit from Parliament leaves UK politics reeling
Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson left chaos in his wake Saturday after quitting Parliament with a blast at fellow lawmakers he accused of ousting him in a "witch hunt."
-
Rains unleashed by typhoon worry thousands of people fleeing restive Philippine volcano
Thousands of people who fled their homes in the central Philippines to escape a restive volcano have to contend with another threat that's complicating the ongoing evacuations: monsoon rains that could be unleashed by an approaching typhoon.
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive actions were underway against Russian forces, asserting that his top commanders were in a 'positive' mindset as their troops engaged in intense fighting along the front line.
-
5 killed in explosion at rocket and explosives factory in Turkiye
An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkiye caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said.
Politics
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
-
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Health
-
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
-
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
Sci-Tech
-
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
'See it with my own eyes': Canadian teen in war-torn Ukraine to film documentary
A Ukrainian-Canadian teenager is on an emotional journey to capture the destruction of the Russian invasion, including of his childhood home, on camera.
-
How 'The Flash,' many years in the works and beset by turmoil, finally reached the finish line
There were many stressful things about making "The Flash" and getting it to theaters. It was shot in the middle of a pandemic. There was isolation from friends and family for the 138-day shoot. There were A-list schedules to coordinate for cameos. There was a star in Ezra Miller who, after it wrapped, made headlines for legal run-ins amid a mental health crisis. And behind it all, a studio undergoing leadership changes and rethinking the whole DC Comics strategy.
-
Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour with stops in Europe to support war effort
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour for the second straight summer, appearing in eight cities in Europe in support of the nation's war effort against Russia.
Business
-
U.S. lawmakers propose to weaken Obama rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare price
U.S. lawmakers are considering rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising, while also tweaking training requirements for airline pilots and making other changes in a massive bill covering the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Mexico sets new work-from-home rules, including that employers pay internet
Mexico's Labour Department issued new rules Friday requiring employers to pay for internet and provide ergonomic chairs for employees working from home.
-
What is Temu? Shopping app that didn't exist 4 months ago now a source of privacy concerns
A shopping app that didn’t exist four months ago is making quite the splash for online shoppers. But experts warn of potential data dangers for Canadian customers.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
-
Florida's 'Dr. Deep' resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers resurfaced Friday and raised his face to the sun for the first time since March 1.
Sports
-
In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida
Game four of the Stanley Cup Finals takes place on Saturday, where the Florida Panthers look to tie the series on home ice against the Vegas Knights.
-
Toronto Blue Jays send Anthony Bass packing after anti-LGBTQ2S+ controversy
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was demoted from the team’s roster on Friday afternoon after sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video.
-
In this youth baseball league, fans who mistreat umpires are sentenced to do the job themselves
The April Facebook post hardly seemed like national news at the time for Deptford Little League president Don Bozzuffi. He'd lost patience when two umpires resigned in the wake of persistent spectator abuse. So he wrote an updated code of conduct.
Autos
-
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.