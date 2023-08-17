'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
This high-level dedicated panel of cabinet ministers and senior officials is the federal government's dedicated emergency committee that meets in the event of national crises or events that have major implications for the country.
Earlier this week, Trudeau spoke with Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane to discuss the territorial state of emergency and evacuation orders in place for Fort Smith, Enterprise, Jean Marie River, Hay River, K'atl'odeeche First Nation and the surrounding areas, as well as Yellowknife.
According to government of Canada reports, there are more than 230 wildfires burning in the Northwest Territories and thousands of residents have fled their homes. Up to 20,000 square kilometres have burned.
On Thursday, N.W.T. Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson explained the evacuation process by road or air for all residents fleeing the fires.
Those leaving by air are asked to arrive at Sir John Franklin High School in Yellowknife, he told CTV News Channel.
"We're telling people that if they need to fly to get to Sir John [4701 52 Ave., Yellowknife] by 10 [a.m.] and planes will be transporting people by this afternoon. From there, once we register people, we will then prioritize people that need to fly out and we will be sending them out on the aircrafts."
According to the N.W.T. government's website, only residents who do not have the option to evacuate by car are asked to register for flights. Also, residents with health concerns and a "higher risk of severe outcomes" are encouraged to register for an evacuation flight to avoid worsening air quality.
Thompson, who ordered a territorial state of emergency on Aug. 15, said he has been in contact with numerous residents driving through smoke on Highway 3.
"[Highway 3] is good right now, but expect to have some delays," he said, for people hoping to escape by road. "We do have pilot cars to get people through this difficult situation."
He added that there could be delays fuelling vehicles along Highway 3 and at the Big River Service Centre gas station in Fort Providence, N.W.T.
People without vehicles line up to register for a flight to Calgary, Alta., in Yellowknife on Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)
The N.W.T. website warns residents who are driving to watch for "extremely poor visibility."
To help keep track of residents fleeing, the territorial government has issued an evacuee registration form. Individuals can complete the online form for themselves or a household.
According to Thompson, "The fire is still approximately 17 kilometres away [from Yellowknife]. That was the latest update. Fort Smith is still four kilometres away. Hay River we're seeing more action and I haven't gotten the update from that one just yet."
"It's been the worst fire season that we know of," he added. "My heart goes out to people who are being impacted. It's devastating."
The Canadian Armed Forces, which has deployed 124 soldiers, released a statement Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, about members' involvement in fire-fighting and civilian protection efforts.
"We are in #Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, in support of #OpLentus and have hit the ground running to provide support and help protect communities from wildfires. We're here for you!"
Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty spoke to CTV News Channel on Wednesday, warning residents to pack a bag and prepare to leave quickly.
"We know all residents are taking this seriously."
For more information about evacuation orders, visit the territory's website.
