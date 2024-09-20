No, these viral purple apples don't exist in Saskatchewan

If something looks too good to be true, it might be.

That’s the message from Saskatchewan horticulturists after customers have come into their stores hoping to buy purple apple trees this month.

“We've had lots of apples that have been developed in Saskatchewan, but none of them are purple. They all have white flesh and red skin,” said Rachelle Hofmeister, a horticulturist at Dutch Growers in Regina.

Thanks to a viral image that shows purple apples said to “originate from Saskatchewan,” some social media users are asking the questions: do purple apples exist and where can they get them?

The image, posted to social media earlier this month, shows vibrant, purple apples on a cutting board with one cut in half that reveals the violet flesh of the fruit.

The bright interior makes them “prized ingredients, particularly in the creation of purple applesauce,” the post read.

“This culinary tradition not only signifies cultural heritage but also fosters community unity and pride.”

The account, Unnaturalist AI, posted two more photos that show purple apple sauce and a purple apple tree.

All three images, although pretty, are fake. They were generated by AI.

“It looks amazing. It would be so fun. But, unfortunately, it is not real,” Hofmeister said.

It’s not uncommon for the garden centre to get inquiries about fake plants every time AI-generated photos go viral, according to Hofmeister.

“Usually they (customers) feel a little bit silly that they thought it was real in the first place,” she said.

Many people who commented on the original post were quick to point out that these types of apples don’t exist in Saskatchewan.

But some people took the bait.

“Mmmm, look good!” one Facebook user commented.

Another person posted, “I want to try one.”

These photos are fairly harmless, but tech experts say the images serve as a greater reminder of just how fast misinformation can spread in the age of artificial intelligence.

“The idea that seeing is believing is just something that we have to throw away. At this point, it's no longer good enough to verify evidence,” said Alec Couros, an educational technology and media professor at the University of Regina.

Couros said these types of images are meant to redirect our efforts and attention. It can become “quite dangerous” when AI-generated content and misinformation makes its way into the political scene, particularly during elections.

“It skews the voting intentions for individuals who may be holding up mistruths,” he said.

There are ways to detect AI images, or at least prevent yourself from being duped. Couros advises people to be skeptical of everything they see on social media and to watch out for clues.

In the case of the purple apples, the account used the hashtags “Unnaturalist AI” and “Plantasy,” which are two indicators that the photos are not real.