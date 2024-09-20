Autos

    • Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch

    The Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra pickups built at Flint Assembly are parked on Sept. 21, 2021. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) The Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra pickups built at Flint Assembly are parked on Sept. 21, 2021. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
    Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.

    Here's what to know:

    Why is GM recalling cars?

    The glitch, said to affect 2023 and 2024 editions of popular Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC-branded models, involves the warning lamps that indicate low brake fluid.

    Under certain conditions, warning lamps may fail to turn on, allowing the car to lose effectiveness in braking, undetected.

    "A driver that isn't aware of a low brake fluid level could experience reduced braking and an increased risk of a crash," the recall notice reads.

    What models are affected by the GM recall?

    Makes and models under the recall include the following:

    • Cadillac Escalade (2023 and 2024)
    • Cadillac Escalade ESV (2023 and 2024)
    • Chevrolet Silverado (2023)
    • Chevrolet Tahoe (2023 and 2024)
    • GMC Sierras (2023)
    • GMC Suburban (2023 and 2024)
    • GMC Yukon (2023 and 2024)
    • GMC Yukon XL (2023 and 2024)

    In all, 38,382 individual trucks and SUVs are estimated to have been affected.

    What happens next?

    Transport Canada says that GM will notify owners by mail and "send a wireless over-the-air software update to eligible vehicles," targeting their electronic brake control modules.

    Alternatively, Transport Canada advises owners may schedule an appointment at a GM dealership to ensure the update has been performed.

    To learn more, you can call GM's customer line at 1-800-263-3777, or visit their recall centre online at https://experience.gm.ca/en/ownercenter/recalls

