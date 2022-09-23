Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Hurricane Fiona approaches

New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona approaches.

The vessel was “trying to beat” Fiona on Thursday.

The storm is being characterized as "historic" by meteorologists and is expected to make landfall Saturday morning.

Residents across much of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are preparing for hurricane-force winds and more than 100 millimetres of rain.

