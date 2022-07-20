U.K. weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

U.K. weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Canada's annual inflation rate rises to 8.1 per cent in June

Canada's inflation rate was up 8.1 per cent in June compared with a year ago, its largest yearly change since January 1983. The inflation rate in May was 7.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said price acceleration in June was largely the result of gas prices rising even faster.

Canada's inflation rate in June, 2022.

How to know when it's time to quit your job

Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.

