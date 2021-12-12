Adaptation isn't just about building a world that can withstand warmer temperatures.



It's also about changing aspects of how we live in order to promote choices that will ultimately make for a healthier planet.



For example, e-bikes are a relatively green method of transportation. They're also catching on with consumers, outselling electric cars and traditional bicycles in 2020.



However, as CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, one aspect of e-bike life causes riders significant anxiety -- and addressing it comes down to changing how we design our roads.

