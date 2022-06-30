Mudslide in northeast India leaves 14 dead, more than 30 missing

Mudslide in northeast India leaves 14 dead, more than 30 missing

Nets cover a slope by a road to prevent soil from slipping on the highway near Medziphema, in the northeastern India state of Nagaland, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Officials in India say more than 10 people have died in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in the country's northeast region. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur) Nets cover a slope by a road to prevent soil from slipping on the highway near Medziphema, in the northeastern India state of Nagaland, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Officials in India say more than 10 people have died in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rains in the country's northeast region. (AP Photo/Yirmiyan Arthur)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What tenants can do if their landlord plans to increase rent

With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.

What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social