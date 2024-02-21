It's already hurricane season in the waters of the Atlantic. That could spell danger with La Nina coming

Canada's war crimes program hasn't publicly updated its activities in eight years
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
Hurricane season is months away, but the waters where hurricanes roam haven't received the memo. Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic are historically warm for this early in the year, raising the risk of a hyperactive storm season that could also be supercharged by a budding La Niña.
“This season should be full speed ahead, as there are no factors going against an active season,” Brian McNoldy, a senior research scientist at the University of Miami, told CNN. “We'll likely have an anomalously warm ocean and neutral or La Niña conditions for the peak of hurricane season – all the things you don't want if you want less Atlantic storms.”
Stronger ones, too. Warm water provides the necessary fuel not just to help storms form, but to also boost their strength.
Sea surface temperatures across the North Atlantic Ocean reached a level unheard of for February earlier this month: 1 degree Celsius above what's typical, and more akin to June than February. They were even higher in the part where most Atlantic hurricanes form, reaching July-like levels from West Africa to Central America.
It's a continuation of record-smashing global ocean heat that started last March and hasn't stopped since – driven by a super El Niño and global temperature rise from human-caused climate change, McNoldy said.
“(The heat) was so far above anything ever observed that it seemed impossible it would happen,” McNoldy said.
But it did. And ocean temperatures this year are off to an even warmer start than last year, including in the Atlantic, which could set the stage for a dangerous hurricane season.
“It's February and a lot can still change. But if it doesn't, then it could potentially be a very busy season,” said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.
North Atlantic temperatures typically only go up from here, climbing in spring and reaching a maximum in early fall when hurricane season also peaks. And they are “almost certainly” going to continue to be warmer-than-normal into the summer, McNoldy said.
That forecast becomes even more alarming when paired with the likelihood of a La Niña – an ocean and weather pattern over the tropical Pacific that has a tendency to amplify Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical systems need several atmospheric factors to come together to form, but one of the most important is low levels of wind shear – upper-level winds that, if strong, can rip storms apart or even keep them from forming in the first place. Wind shear in the Atlantic typically decreases during La Niña, making it easier for more storms to form, strengthen and potentially impact land.
La Niña's timing matters, since the resulting changes in the atmosphere will not be instantaneous, according to Klotzbach.
It takes time for La Niña's influence to percolate to the Atlantic. The earlier La Niña arrives, the sooner it will influence hurricane season.
“If you don't want an active hurricane season, you would need La Niña to wait as long as possible to begin,” McNoldy said.
Forecasters with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center believe La Niña could arrive as soon as summer, but more likely by fall.
It's difficult to know what the combination of near-record ocean warmth and a La Niña could be capable of, since there has been no other hurricane season in which temperatures were this extreme, Klotzbach said.
The 2010 and 2005 seasons were two of the most active and included notorious storms like Katrina, Rita and Irene. Both had neutral or La Niña conditions in place, “but (similar outcomes aren't) a guarantee since the anomalies now are very much warmer than any other year in recent record,” Klotzbach said.
Last year's very active season also had no perfect analogue. It was under the influence of El Niño, which should have suppressed storm activity, but was partly neutralized by the record-warm Atlantic. Twenty storms formed – the fourth-most on record.
Even if the season starts without any of La Niña's influence, abnormally warm waters could still mean we see storms develop quite early in the season, a concern echoed by both McNoldy and Klotzbach.
But an active season isn't necessarily the same as an impactful season. Many of last year's storms didn't hit land or populated areas, but having more storms increases the chances of a high-impact landfall.
“The more darts you throw at a dartboard, the more likely some are to stick. So, when more storms develop, it becomes more likely some will make landfall,” Klotzbach explained.
It's simply too soon to know with confidence that this season will be impactful, as “day-to-day weather patterns” steer storms toward or away from land, Klotzbach said.
However the upcoming season shakes out, McNoldy urged anyone located in hurricane-prone regions to do two important things.
“Pay close attention to each storm that develops and don't get complacent.”
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Once upon a time, gazing at the night sky was an escape from manmade messiness on Earth. Not anymore.
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic are historically warm for this early in the year, raising the risk of a hyperactive storm season that could also be supercharged by a budding La Nina.
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
The federal government has signed a tourism funding agreement with the Atlantic provinces worth $30 million.
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel on Wednesday said it has found evidence of 'systematic and intentional' rape and sexual abuse during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that ignited the war in Gaza.
An Israeli sabotage attack on an Iranian natural gas pipeline caused the multiple explosions that struck it a week ago, Iran's oil minister alleged Wednesday, further raising tensions between the regional archenemies amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been fighting for more than a decade to avoid extradition to the United States to face charges related to his organization's publication of a huge trove of classified documents.
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia to target individuals and businesses suspected of assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine, including Chinese companies.
Authorities in Mexico said Wednesday they have largely confirmed the contents of a grisly drug cartel video showing gunmen shooting, kicking and burning the corpses of their enemies.
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has filed a lawsuit at a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard contesting officials' refusal to release her son's body, Russia's state news agency Tass reported Wednesday.
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
The federal government's evolving plan to help protect Canadians from harm online could include a new ombudsperson to field public concerns and a regulator that would oversee the conduct of internet platforms.
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
A brand of birth control pills sold in Canada are being recalled due to labelling issues that can lead to dosage confusion, according to health officials.
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
A private U.S. lunar lander reached the moon and eased into a low orbit Wednesday, a day before it will attempt an even greater feat -- landing on the gray, dusty surface.
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
Prosecutors in New Mexico want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film 'Rust.'
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones.
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.