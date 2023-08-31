Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
Rescue and repair efforts continued in the areas the storm passed Wednesday and there was no immediate word on the toll from the ferocious winds and inundating waters, but authorities counted at least one death.
- In Pictures: Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida and U.S. eastern coast
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The storm left as many as a half-million customers without power in Florida and other states at one point as it ripped down power poles and lines. Still, it was far less destructive than feared, providing only glancing blows to Tampa Bay and other more populated areas as it came ashore with 125 mph (201 kph) winds in rural Florida.
The weakening storm still packed winds of up to 60 mph (96 kph) as it blasted through Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday evening. It was expected to reach the North Carolina coast Thursday and roll off into the ocean through the weekend.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who declared a statewide emergency earlier this week as Idalia approached, had warned residents in coastal and eastern inland counties to prepare for heavy rainfall and localized flooding and urged them to stay off roads covered by water.
In South Carolina, the storm coupled with king tides to send seawater flowing over sand dunes and spilling onto beachfront streets. In Charleston, a surge from Idalia topped the seawall that protects the downtown, sending ankle-deep ocean water into the streets and neighbourhoods where horse-drawn carriages pass million-dollar homes and the famous open-air market.
Preliminary data showed the Wednesday evening high tide reached just over 9.2 feet (2.8 meters), more than 3 feet (0.9 meters) above normal and the fifth-highest reading in Charleston Harbor since records were first kept in 1899.
Bands from Idalia also brought short-lived tornadoes. One flipped a car in suburban Goose Creek, South Carolina, causing minor injuries, authorities said. No major damage was reported.
After traveling across the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia came ashore Wednesday morning near Keaton Beach, pummelling Florida's remote and lightly populated Big Bend region with powerful winds.
The area, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula, saw streets turned into rivers that submerged cars and homes, while the howling winds tore off roofs, snapped tall trees, sent sheet metal flying and shredded homes.
"All hell broke loose," said Belond Thomas of Perry, a mill town located just inland from the Big Bend region. Thomas fled with her family and some friends to a motel, thinking it would be safer than riding out the storm at home but the roof was torn away and debris showered onto her pregnant daughter, who fortunately wasn't injured, Thomas said.
No hurricane-related deaths were officially confirmed in Florida, but the state's highway patrol reported two people killed in separate weather-related crashes just hours before Idalia made landfall.
Even so, Idalia appeared to be far less destructive than first feared. It avoided large urban regions, striking only glancing blows to Tampa Bay and other more populated areas while focusing its fury on the rural Big Bend section.
However, damage there was likely to be extensive.
At Horseshoe Beach in central Big Bend, Jewell Baggett picked through the wreckage and debris of her mother's destroyed home, finding a few pictures and her mother's pots and pans.
Her grandfather built the home decades ago and it had survived four previous storms, she said.
"And now it's gone," she said. "Nothing left. A few little trinkets here and there."
Baggett, whose mother had left before the storm hit, said at least five or six other homes also were destroyed.
In Tallahassee, the power went out well before the centre of the storm arrived, but the city avoided a direct hit. A giant oak tree next to the governor's mansion split in half, covering the yard with debris.
State officials, 5,500 National Guardsman and rescue crews went into search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees and looking for anyone in distress. More than 30,000 utility workers gathered to repair downed power lines and poles.
Idalia had weakened to a tropical storm by late Wednesday afternoon but it still packed a punch as it advanced into Georgia, where a man in Valdosta died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Two others, including a sheriff's deputy, were hurt, he said.
Officials in Bermuda warned that Idalia could hit the island early next week as a tropical storm. Bermuda on Wednesday was being lashed by the outer bands of Hurricane Franklin, a Category 2 storm that was on track to pass near the island in the north Atlantic Ocean.
President Joe Biden called the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday and told them their states had his administration's full support, the White House said.
------
Associated Press writers Mike Schneider in St. Louis, Missouri; Curt Anderson in Orlando, Florida; Laura Bargfeld and Chris O'Meara in Tampa, Florida; David Fischer in Miami Beach; Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Jeff Amy and Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Lisa J. Adams Wagner in Evans, Georgia; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Christopher Megerian in Washington; and Julie Walker and David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CAF efforts in N.W.T. extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment'
The Canadian Armed Forces efforts to help fight wildfires in the Northwest Territories has been extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment,' according to a military spokesperson.
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
Idalia descends on North Carolina after pounding Florida, Georgia and South Carolina
Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida.
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
The Conservatives are solidifying their lead over the Liberals, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are neck-and-neck for preferred prime minister, according to weekly tracking from Nanos Research.
Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise
Lovers of starry skies and all manner of celestial spectacles can now visit Quebec's Mont-Tremblant National Park knowing it's received an official dark sky stamp of approval. Newly designated as an International Dark Sky Park, Mont-Tremblant is being recognized by the International Dark Sky Places Program (IDSPP), for the work it has done to protect its nocturnal environment.
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
A U.S. judge has rejected Burger King's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that it cheated hungry customers by making its Whopper sandwich appear larger than it actually is.
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Idalia pummels Florida, frustration among public service workers, and Canada's housing bubble threatens a deeper recession. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Frustration mounts among public servants over unpaid benefits claims
Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public servants say they are seeing an increase in out of pocket expenses instead of better benefits coverage.
Canada
-
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
-
CAF efforts in N.W.T. extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment'
The Canadian Armed Forces efforts to help fight wildfires in the Northwest Territories has been extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment,' according to a military spokesperson.
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
-
'The buck stops with me:' Ontario Housing Minister accepts blame after integrity commissioner finds that he broke ethics rules
Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.
-
Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise
Lovers of starry skies and all manner of celestial spectacles can now visit Quebec's Mont-Tremblant National Park knowing it's received an official dark sky stamp of approval. Newly designated as an International Dark Sky Park, Mont-Tremblant is being recognized by the International Dark Sky Places Program (IDSPP), for the work it has done to protect its nocturnal environment.
-
Ottawa man charged with promoting neo-Nazi terrorist group released on bail
An Ottawa man who has been charged with terrorism offences for promoting a neo-Nazi group has been granted bail.
World
-
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say
A nighttime fire ripped through a rundown five-story building in Johannesburg that was occupied by homeless people and squatters, killing at least 73 people early Thursday, emergency services in South Africa's biggest city said.
-
Speeding train slams into railway workers on tracks at Italian station, killing 5
A speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy on Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.
-
Trump dismissive as New York attorney general accuses him of inflating his net worth by $2 billion
Donald Trump defended his real estate empire and his presidency in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, testifying at a closed-door grilling in April that his company is flush with cash -- and claiming he saved "millions of lives" by deterring nuclear war when he was president.
-
Gabon election results were a 'smokescreen' for soldiers to oust unpopular president, analysts say
The ouster of Gabon's president by mutinous soldiers appears to have been well organized and capitalized on the population's grievances against the government as an excuse to seize power, analysts said.
-
U.S. Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
Republican U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell froze up for more than 30 seconds on Wednesday during a public appearance before he was escorted away, the second such incident in a little more than a month, a clip from an NBC News affiliate showed.
-
Palestinians clash with own security forces in a West Bank refugee camp, leaving 1 dead
Fighting erupted in a refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday between Palestinians and their own security forces, leaving a 25-year-old Palestinian dead, officials said. The unrest underscored the challenges facing Palestinian police trying to impose order in the restive territory.
Politics
-
Conservatives maintain months-long lead over Liberals, as Canadians' economic anxiety rises: Nanos
The Conservatives are solidifying their lead over the Liberals, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are neck-and-neck for preferred prime minister, according to weekly tracking from Nanos Research.
-
Mother of Canadian man detained in Syria 'overjoyed' to get word of son
Sally Lane says she is "overjoyed" to hear news of her son Jack -- even if he's barely hanging on in a Syrian prison -- after years of silence. Lane says a civil society delegation messaged her from northeastern Syria to report that members had met with Jack after authorities managed to locate him within the prison system.
-
Woman accusing ex-NDP MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault in Winnipeg goes public
The woman accusing former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault is going public, saying she wants to support others.
Health
-
Autumn is around the corner — and so are seasonal allergies. Here's how to tackle them
As trees release their final flurry of pollen into the air, mould spores and dust mites peak, signalling the start of autumn, the battle against seasonal allergies begins. It’s a familiar saga that many are gearing up to face with tissues in hand.
-
These energy drinks could pose health risks due to caffeine content, labelling issues: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled various caffeinated energy drinks due to caffeine content and labelling issues.
-
Health Canada recalls Philips wired foot switch over safety issue, other products
Health Canada has recalled Philips wired foot switch due to poor performance, which may cause possible inconsistent X-ray radiation production.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
Google launches watermarks for AI-generated images
In an effort to help prevent the spread of misinformation, Google on Tuesday unveiled an invisible, permanent watermark on images that will identify them as computer-generated.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Entertainment
-
Travis Scott announces his first tour since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott is gearing up to again take the stage nearly two years after the Astroworld tragedy, his ill-fated Houston concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured in 2021.
-
'Super approachable': Mark Wahlberg shows up for workout at Toronto gym, slings drinks to locals
Mark Wahlberg has crashed yet another gym in Ontario, and this time, he was joined by a beloved former Maple Leafs player.
-
Drake's Vancouver show goes ahead with surprise guest Travis Scott
After disappointment due to a last-minute postponement Monday, Drake fans were in for a treat when the rapper finally took the stage on Tuesday.
Business
-
Report says close associates of India's Adani Group secretly purchased large numbers of shares
Two people closely linked to India's Adani Group, one of the country's largest conglomerates, secretly purchased millions of dollars of stocks in the group's companies, possibly violating Indian law, according to a report Thursday by a network of investigative journalists.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
-
Amazon CEO tells employees to return to the office or their days may be numbered
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees to get on board with the company's return-to-office plan or to consider employment elsewhere, the company confirmed to CNN, after a report by Insider highlighted Jassy's remarks from a recent internal event.
Lifestyle
-
Bring some happy vibes home with fall's 'dopamine decor' trend
The biggest trend in home decorating this fall is an emphasis on happiness, self-expression, color and creativity. Does orange make you smile? Dress your kitchen in the happy hue. Love a variety of styles? Do a mashup.
-
More than 3 years since pandemic started, some still take advantage of virtual school
While many caregivers welcomed the end of remote learning with open arms, Cheryl Ambrose is among those clinging to virtual schooling options. For some, the continued spread of COVID-19 and potential risk of long COVID are motivating factors. Others found their children learn better outside of a traditional classroom.
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
Sports
-
'It happens a lot': Pickleball injuries rise with sport's popularity
Pickleball is exploding — if you don’t play it right now, you likely know someone who is. It’s a slower pace sport with a social focus and less running than tennis, but players can get competitive.
-
Sports integrity commissioner says safe sport gaps exposed in first year of office
Sarah-Eve Pelletier's first year as Canada's sport integrity commissioner showed her that her reach doesn't extend far enough. Federally funded sports bodies are among the 86 organizations now under the umbrella of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which was established in June 2022 to administrate the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport.
-
Toronto FC breaks 13-game winless streak with emphatic 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union
Lorenzo Insigne got things rolling and Jonathan Osorio put the bow on a 3-1 Toronto FC win over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday at BMO Field.
Autos
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.
-
Unifor picks Ford Motors as lead company for bargaining in auto contract talks
Unifor has picked Ford Motor Co. as the lead company of the Detroit Three automakers to hammer out a new contract.
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.