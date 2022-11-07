'I saw it clamp on my leg': California swimmer describes shark attack
Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water.
Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
"I felt a huge, like a really hard hit right, I don't know how else to say this, like right between my legs and it pushed me, it hurt and it pushed me up and out of the water," Jutronich described to ABC news affiliate KGTV.
"I saw it clamp on my leg so I don't know if I saw it bite my leg or if I saw it after it bit my leg, but I definitely saw the mouth," she recalled.
Still clamped onto her right leg, Jutronich said it then shook her once "kind of like a dog."
Then it let her go.
A friend swimming with her saw her being flung around in the water, then he saw the shark's fin. He helped her get back to shore where lifeguards and emergency crews treated her then rushed her to a hospital.
She is being treated for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh.
The shark is believed to have been a juvenile white shark, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline.
Jutronich told reporters she is still processing what happened.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AI tool reveals what cities could look like in 2100 if climate goals not met
Net-zero climate experts at a U.K.-based price comparison company used an artificial intelligence tool to predict what major cities in the world would look like 70 years from now in the worst- and best-case climate scenarios.
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
Researchers in Scotland want to prepare humanity for potential proof of E.T. life
A new research hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland is dedicated to preparing humanity for potential proof of extraterrestrial life.
2 Ontario men charged after allegedly defrauding Children's Aid Society of more than $250K
The Peel Children’s Aid Society (CAS) was defrauded out of more than $250,000 by two of its own employees, according to police.
Explainer: The need-to-know basics for the U.S. midterms
Here's a primer on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections to get you up to speed as the country waits to learn who'll be in charge in Congress come January.
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
Federal government prepared to increase health transfers: Duclos
Just as Canada's health ministers meet about their floundering health systems, the federal government says it's ready to increase health-care transfers to provinces and territories.
'I saw it clamp on my leg': California swimmer describes shark attack
Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. She said she immediately knew it was a shark.
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
Canada
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'He's not breathing': Trial begins for Calgary man accused in infant's death
A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.
-
Boy, 11, dies after being struck in the head with scooter: N.B. RCMP
An 11-year-old boy has died after police say he was struck in the head with a kick scooter in Shippagan, N.B., last week.
-
Police confirm Sudbury, Ont., teen shot and killed his family, then himself
Greater Sudbury Police released more details Monday on the three deaths that took place Oct. 30 on Caruso Street in Coniston.
-
The pedestal of a toppled statue at the Manitoba legislature is being removed
The last remnant of a statue of Queen Victoria on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature is being cleared away in the coming days, more than a year after the statue was toppled.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
World
-
Man gets life in killings of 2 Colorado women nearly 40 years ago
A man convicted of killing two women who disappeared near a Colorado ski resort town nearly 40 years ago after DNA testing identified him as a suspect was sentenced on Monday to two terms of life in prison after the women's relatives called for the maximum punishment for the slayings that forever changed their families.
-
'I never thought it would be Paul': Nancy Pelosi reveals how she first heard her husband had been attacked
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed how she got the news that her husband, Paul, had been attacked, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper that she was 'very scared' when there was a knock on the door from Capitol Police.
-
French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France's highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church, said Monday that he had abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and is withdrawing from his religious duties.
-
No plan to attack U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Oath Keepers leader testifies
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes told jurors there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he tried Monday to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial.
-
U.S. teen who killed rapist may face prison after leaving shelter
An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist could be sent to prison after she walked away from an Iowa women's shelter where she was serving probation following her conviction for manslaughter.
-
North Korea makes no mention of ICBM in report on more than 80 missile tests
North Korean state media has released images purporting to show last week's missile launches with a warning that the so-called "reckless military hysteria" of the United States and its allies is moving the Korean Peninsula towards "unstable confrontation."
Politics
-
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | CSIS warned Emergencies Act would radicalize protesters and push them toward violence
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned cabinet ministers on Feb. 13 that invoking the Emergencies Act could push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters toward violence, a public inquiry was told Monday, while the mayor of Windsor, Ont., testified he hoped the act would act as a deterrent.
-
Federal government prepared to increase health transfers: Duclos
Just as Canada's health ministers meet about their floundering health systems, the federal government says it's ready to increase health-care transfers to provinces and territories.
Health
-
Tylenol shortage contributing to kids' hospital crush: ER nurse
As hospitals in Canada struggle with an influx of children dealing with respiratory illnesses, the ongoing shortage in children's Tylenol is only complicating the problem, one expert says.
-
B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the previous year.
-
Kids' average daily screen use increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes during pandemic: analysis
Average daily screen use by children during the COVID-19 pandemic increased by more than an hour and twenty minutes, according to an analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.
-
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Entertainment
-
Weinstein accuser takes stand in L.A. after New York testimony
The New York trial of Harvey Weinstein and its California sequel had a rare crossover Monday as the only accuser of the former movie magnate to testify at both took the stand in Los Angeles and said he sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom in 2013 while she repeatedly told him 'no.'
-
Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'
Rihanna knew that if she was going to return to the stage less than a year after giving birth to her first child, the performance would have to top anything she'd done before.
-
Rebel Wilson announces birth of her first child
Actress Rebel Wilson is a mom. The 'Pitch Perfect' star announced on Monday the birth of daughter Royce Lillian, who was 'born this past week via surrogate,' according to her verified Instagram account.
Business
-
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication, allegedly fell asleep in stranger's bed
Tyson Foods' Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson __ a great-grandson of the company’s founder __ has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.
-
Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says
Flight cancellations continued today after WestJet's system-wide outage on Sunday led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.
-
Forfeiture of stolen Bitcoin would be second largest in U.S. Department of Justice history
The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than US$1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Here's how the US$1.9B Powerball jackpot grew so large
Millions of lottery players around the country will try their luck again Monday night as they vie for an estimated US$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot that dwarfs all previous prizes by hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
U.K. to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
Sports
-
Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program
Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.
-
Boston Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
The Boston Bruins decided Sunday to rescind their contract offer to prospect Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
-
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale wins US$75M as Houston Astros claim World Series title
Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known as 'Mattress Mack,' made a series of bets amounting to $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series. And when his team won the franchise's second World Series title with a 4-2 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies, McIngvale took home US$75 million.
Autos
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.