TORONTO -- In addition to changing where many of us live, new research suggests, climate change will alter where we travel.

The hypothesis starts from what may seem like an obvious point: Tourism tends to increase when the weather is nice.

Researchers in Utah sifted through the timestamps and location tags of 15 years' worth of photographs posted online to get baseline readings of foot traffic at tourism hotspots across the U.S. After that, they looked at how climate change will affect the weather at those destinations, and what that will mean for visitor volumes.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains when and where in the U.S. tourist demand is projected to increase – and shares a tip for any tourists looking for a new destination in southern Ontario.

Sign up for The Climate Barometer, delivering climate and environmental news to your inbox every week