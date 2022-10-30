German climate activists glue themselves to dinosaur display
Two environmental activists glued themselves to a dinosaur display at Berlin's Natural History Museum on Sunday to protest what they said was the German government's failure to properly address the threat of climate change.
The women used superglue to attach themselves to poles holding up the skeleton of a large four-legged dinosaur that lived tens of millions of years ago.
"Unlike the dinosaurs, we hold our fate in our own hands," protester Caris Connell, 34, said as museum visitors milled around the display. "Do we want to go extinct like the dinosaurs, or do we want to survive?"
Fellow activist Solvig Schinkoethe, 42, said that as a mother of four she feared the consequences of the climate crisis.
"This peaceful resistance is the means we have chosen to protect our children from the government's deadly ignorance," she said.
The museum didn't immediately comment on the protest.
The activists were part of the group Uprising of the Last Generation, which has staged numerous demonstrations in recent months, including blocking streets and throwing mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported.
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a 'really outrageous' act.
Escaped king cobra crawls back to Swedish terrarium
A venomous 2.2-metre (seven-foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd tennis title in 3 weeks
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. He now has four tennis titles in 2022.
Ontario's education workers could go on strike Friday if deal not reached with province
Ontario’s 55,000 education workers could walk off the job on Friday, if a new collective agreement isn’t negotiated with the province.
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
Cable 2.0: Netflix and other streamers bring back ads after disrupting TV landscape
Canadian Netflix users will see a new membership option starting Tuesday that costs less but comes with a catch: commercial breaks inserted into their favourite shows.
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
'A weapon to target Chinese overseas': So-called police stations allegedly target foreign nationals
An indictment has been unsealed by a U.S. judge in Brooklyn that alleges seven defendants on behalf of the People's Republic of China spent years harassing, threatening, surveilling and intimidating a U.S. resident to return to China.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of co-ordinated protests in cities across Canada.
Governor General Mary Simon unveils coat of arms that reflects Inuit culture
The office of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has unveiled her new coat of arms, described as a reflection of her Inuit culture and 'deep connection to the North.'
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea.
South Korea's Itaewon: An inclusive, multicultural hub hit with tragedy
Itaewon, the neighbourhood where at least 153 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge, is Seoul's most cosmopolitan district, a place where kebab stands and BBQ joints are as big a draw as the pulsing night clubs and trendy bars.
Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration centre, kills himself
An attacker threw firebombs an immigration centre in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. One other person was lightly injured.
UN chief delays travel to focus on Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is 'deeply concerned' about the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal and has delayed his travel to Algiers for the Arab League Summit by a day to focus on the issue, a UN spokesperson said on Sunday.
RCMP review prompted by employee's arrest urges changes to bolster internal security
A confidential RCMP review, conducted after the arrest of a senior employee for allegedly leaking classified information, calls for a fundamental shift in the security culture of the national police force to be led at the highest levels.
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
Actors call for change in casting business as dozens allege former talent agency withheld payments
Dozens of Toronto actors allege they are owed thousands of dollars after their talent agency withheld payments from production companies and a police investigation is now underway.
Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many travelling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak.
Vancouver man's pumpkin portraits pay tribute to the Queen
In a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, a Vancouver man has carved three pumpkin portraits of the late monarch, and is making the designs available for free online.
How a TikTok archivist is celebrating the memories of strangers, one recipe at a time
Digital librarian Rosie Grant is finding inspiration through very unusual hobby: baking recipes from gravestones in cemeteries across America.
Brooklyn Nets owner condemns star Kyrie Irving for tweet about documentary deemed antisemitic
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Saturday tweeted that he 'meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs' after the owner of his NBA team condemned him for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed antisemitic.
Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final
Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
General Motors is pausing its advertising on Twitter now that the social media platform is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company said in a statement Friday.
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.