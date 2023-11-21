Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces

Environment Canada issued several weather alerts across provinces in effect for Tuesday through Thursday.

In eastern Ontario, areas like Ottawa and Brockville will face five to 10 centimetres of snowfall -- averaging two centimetres per hour -- due to warm surface temperatures.

Environment Canada said freezing rain and ice pellets mixed with snow were predicted to start Tuesday afternoon until evening.

Snow will switch to rain in the overnight hours, said the weather agency.

Areas like Halton region, Huron and London will face a brief period of freezing rain Tuesday afternoon, accumulating two to four millimetres of ice build-up over higher terrain, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency said that the earlier onset of freezing rain, the greater the ice build-up.

Areas in southern Alberta and northern Manitoba are facing strong winds, with gusts up to 100 km/h Tuesday morning that will weaken through the afternoon and evening.

Northern Quebec also faces wind warnings, reaching near 100 km/h Tuesday morning, Environment Canada forecast, and winds are expected to remain strong until Thursday.

Environment Canada also issued a blizzard warning for some areas of northern Quebec, stating that high winds and heavy snow will result in near-zero visibilities for several hours.

Snowfall warnings were issued for some regions of Nunavut that may see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow, which is expected to begin Tuesday morning and continue into Wednesday night. Snow will be accompanied by strong easterly winds gusting as high as 70 km/h, the forecast said.

In Nova Scotia, areas like Pictou and Colchester Country North are bracing for snow squalls—heavy snowfall with blowing snow and strong, gusty winds. The weather agency said additional snowfall in local areas will reach five centimetres or more in the heaviest squalls. Visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy snow but conditions will improve later Tuesday afternoon or evening, according to the warnings.

In the Northwest Territories, areas like Ft. Liard and Sambaa K’e were expected to see more snow Tuesday after five centimetres fell Monday. Forecasts predict an additional five to 10 centimetres, to total 10 to 15 centimetres in two days. A winter storm watch was also issued for Paulatuk in N.W.T., with blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility on Wednesday, said Environment Canada.