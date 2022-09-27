Entire island of Cuba without power after Hurricane Ian hammers grid
Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane Tuesday.
Cuba's Electric Union said in a statement that work was underway to gradually restore service to the country's 11 million people during the night. Power was initially knocked out to about 1 million people in Cuba's western provinces, but later the entire grid collapsed.
Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and has faced frequent power outages in recent months. It made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the island's western end, devastating Pinar del Rio province, where much of the tobacco used for Cuba's iconic cigars is grown.
Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and blew toppled trees. Authorities were still assessing the damage, although no victims had been reported by Tuesday night.
Ian's winds damaged one of Cuba's most important tobacco farms in La Robaina.
"It was apocalyptic, a real disaster," said Hirochi Robaina, owner of the farm that bears his name and that his grandfather made known internationally.
Robaina, also the owner of the Finca Robaina cigar producer, posted photos on social media of wood-and-thatch roofs smashed to the ground, greenhouses in rubble and wagons overturned.
State media said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the affected region.
Cuba's Meteorology Institute said the city of Pinar del Rio was in worst of the hurricane for an hour and a half.
"Being in the hurricane was terrible for me, but we are here alive," said Pinar del Rio resident Yusimi Palacios, who asked authorities for a roof and a mattress.
Officials had set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops, especially tobacco.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered "significant wind and storm surge impacts" when the hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 205 km/h.
Ian was expected to get even stronger over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top winds of 209 km/h approaching the southwestern coast of Florida, where 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate.
As the storm's center moved into the Gulf, scenes of destruction emerged in Cuba. Authorities were still assessing the damage in its world-famous tobacco belt.
Local government station TelePinar reported heavy damage at the main hospital in Pinar del Rio city, tweeting photos of collapsed ceilings and downed trees. No deaths were reported.
"I spent the hurricane at home with my husband and the dog. The masonry and zinc roof of the house had just been installed. But the storm tore it down," said Mercedes Valdes, who lives along the highway connecting Pinar del Rio to San Juan y Martinez. "We couldn't rescue our things ... we just ran out."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
Entire island of Cuba without power after Hurricane Ian hammers grid
Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms Tuesday when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane.
What to watch out for before buying an orange shirt ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For those looking to buy an orange shirt ahead of Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, Indigenous designers are asking the public to make sure their purchase is actually going towards supporting the cause.
Russia prepares to annex occupied areas of Ukraine despite outcry
Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there reportedly endorsed Moscow's rule.
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
Canada to close borders to dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns
Federal authorities are set to close Canada's borders Wednesday to commercial dogs, including ones being put up for sale or adoption, from more than 100 countries deemed to be at high risk for canine rabies.
DNA evidence shows ancient artificial islands in Scotland, Ireland were elite centres of power
Researchers in the U.K. say they've found DNA in sediments near artificial islands in Scotland and Ireland that date back to 4,000 BC, suggesting that these structures were once used by the elites in ancient times.
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
5 things to know for Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges to build better infrastructure in Fiona's wake, satellite images capture the dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline, and Ukraine's president lashes out after Russia's "sham referendums." Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
What to watch out for before buying an orange shirt ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For those looking to buy an orange shirt ahead of Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, Indigenous designers are asking the public to make sure their purchase is actually going towards supporting the cause.
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
'Shocking' erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona
Parks Canada says the scale of sand dune erosion at beaches in Prince Edward Island National Park due to post-tropical storm Fiona is "shocking."
-
Displaced Port aux Basques residents face uncertain future after Fiona
Days after post-tropical storm Fiona carried destruction through Port Aux Basques, the small southwestern Newfoundland community of about 4,000 people is assessing the damage and their uncertain future.
-
Canada to close borders to dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns
Federal authorities are set to close Canada's borders Wednesday to commercial dogs, including ones being put up for sale or adoption, from more than 100 countries deemed to be at high risk for canine rabies.
World
-
Russia prepares to annex occupied areas of Ukraine despite outcry
Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there reportedly endorsed Moscow's rule.
-
Bank of England will buy U.K. bonds at 'whatever scale' necessary to halt crash
The Bank of England said Wednesday it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash that it warned could threaten financial stability.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy: No talks with Russia's Putin if land annexed
Ukraine's president warned Tuesday that Russia's just concluded 'sham referendums' and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president, and called for Russia's 'complete isolation' and tough new global sanctions.
-
Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
At least four Palestinians were killed and 44 wounded during an Israeli military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, the latest in a series of deadly Israeli operations in the occupied territory.
-
White House gains partners to end U.S. hunger within a decade
The Biden administration is counting on a variety of private-sector partnerships to help fund and implement its ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030.
-
U.S. Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids
The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump-era policy, court documents show.
Politics
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Who is Pierre Poilievre's wife? What you should know about Anaida Poilievre
Becoming the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada earlier this month has not only raised Pierre Poilievre’s profile among the Canadian public, but has also brought additional attention of his wife. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what we know about Anaida Poilievre.
-
Canadian navy struggling with personnel 'crisis': commander
The Royal Canadian Navy is struggling with what its commander says is a personnel 'crisis' as hundreds of positions sit vacant.
Health
-
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
-
Biden's strategy to end hunger in U.S. includes more benefits
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food.
-
Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23
Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Watch the moment NASA rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid
A high-speed NASA spacecraft veered toward an asteroid on Monday – and rammed into the rock deliberately.
-
Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe
A sprawling disinformation network originating in Russia sought to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of sham news websites to spread Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine, Meta revealed Tuesday.
-
DNA evidence shows ancient artificial islands in Scotland, Ireland were elite centres of power
Researchers in the U.K. say they've found DNA in sediments near artificial islands in Scotland and Ireland that date back to 4,000 BC, suggesting that these structures were once used by the elites in ancient times.
Entertainment
-
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
-
Marvel's Kevin Feige says it was 'much too soon' to recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in 'Black Panther' sequel
There's a reason why Chadwick Boseman's character in the 'Black Panther' sequel was not recast following his death in 2020.
-
How many Alberta landmarks can you spot in 'The Last of Us' trailer?
The first full-length trailer of The Last of Us has revealed the first glimpses of Alberta-shot scenes in HBO's adaptation of the apocalyptic video game.
Business
-
Bank of England will buy U.K. bonds at 'whatever scale' necessary to halt crash
The Bank of England said Wednesday it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash that it warned could threaten financial stability.
-
Hurricane Fiona to cause up to record $700 million in insured losses
DBRS Morningstar estimates hurricane Fiona will cause between $300 million and $700 million in insured losses in Atlantic Canada for a record high in the region.
-
German police raid yacht linked to Russian oligarch
More than 60 police officers raided a luxury yacht in northern Germany linked to a Russian businessman in connection with alleged breaches of sanctions and money laundering rules, officials said Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona tells her story
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona has told her story. The 121-year-old legislation, which permits abortion solely to save the life of the mom, is one of the measures coming back into effect in the U.S. state.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Famed American ski mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell off near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain.
-
Here's what the end of border restrictions means for the Blue Jays
The end of Canadian COVID-19 border restrictions means unvaccinated baseball players could be facing the Toronto Blue Jays at home in the playoffs.
Autos
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 80 kilometers along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.