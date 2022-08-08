Efforts to feed Beluga whale in France's Seine fail so far
Efforts to feed a dangerously thin Beluga whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far and experts are now trying to get the whale out of the river lock where it is stuck, environmentalists said Monday.
The marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted Monday that “feeding attempts are continuing in parallel to finding a solution to get it out of the lock in the best conditions.”
Experts at the site have warned that the beluga should not stay too long in the warm, stagnant water between lock gates.
“The beluga still doesn't eat but continues to show curiosity,” Sea Shepherd France tweeted. Overnight the whale “rubbed itself on the lock's wall and got rid of patches that had appeared on its back. Antibiotics may also have helped.”
The lost Beluga was first seen in France's river, far from its Arctic habitat, last week. Drone footage shot by French fire services showed the whale gently meandering in a stretch of the river's light green waters between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen, many dozens of kilometers (miles) inland from the sea.
Experts since Friday have tried to feed the beluga with dead herrings and live trouts, with no success. Sea Shepherd fears the whale could slowly starve in the waterway and die.
Local authorities said veterinarians have given the whale vitamins and products to stimulate its appetite, as well as some medical treatment.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada extends heat warnings for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vancouver Island.
Housing correction in Toronto could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' RBC warns
A housing correction which has already led to four consecutive months of price declines in the previously overheated Greater Toronto Area market could end up becoming 'one of the deepest of the past half a century,' a new report from RBC warns.
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
Study connects climate hazards to 58 per cent of infectious diseases
Climate hazards, such as flooding, heat waves and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera and even anthrax.
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
Efforts to feed Beluga whale in France's Seine fail so far
Efforts to feed a dangerously thin Beluga whale that has strayed into the Seine River in France have failed so far and experts are now trying to get the whale out of the river lock where it is stuck, environmentalists said Monday.
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighbourhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.
Canada
-
Environment Canada extends heat warnings for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
-
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man found dead in trash during Montreal east-end recycling collection
Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a man discovered in a bin during recycling collection in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Monday morning.
-
No damage reported after 4.6 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
World
-
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime
The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighbourhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime.
-
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said Sunday that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city.
-
Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release
The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
-
Fire engulfs historic wooden bridge in southern China
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a covered wooden bridge with 900 years of history in southeastern China over the weekend.
-
UN chief urges nuke powers to abide by no-first-use pledge
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged countries with nuclear weapons to stick to their no-first-use commitment of their atomic arsenals, warning that the nuclear arms race has returned amid growing international tension.
-
U.S. official says Solomon Islands leader 'missed opportunity'
The U.S. deputy secretary of state said Monday the prime minister of the Solomon Islands 'missed an important opportunity' by failing to attend a memorial service to mark the anniversary of a key Second World War battle, amid concerns the South Pacific island nation is building closer ties with China.
Politics
-
Tory leadership hopefuls say it's time for unity, here's what some say that means
In a contest largely seen as a battle for the Conservative Party of Canada's soul, which has put decades-old fissures on display between groups that make up its very coalition, what might it take to achieve unity after results are revealed Sept. 10?
-
Ottawa on track to spend $200M per year on cannabis for veterans
Ottawa is reimbursing a record number of veterans for medical marijuana, with new figures showing the federal government shelled out more than $150 million in the last fiscal year -- more than double the amount just three years ago.
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Health
-
Monkeypox in the U.S.: Where could it spread next?
The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Children with headache disorders report worse symptoms, mood during pandemic: study
A new study has found children who suffer from headache disorders have been experiencing more frequent pain and worse anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal end, produce 'final text'
Talks to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna ended Monday as the parties closed a final text and the Iranian negotiator prepared to return to his capital, diplomats said.
-
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears addresses Kevin Federline's claims about her relationship with their sons
Britney Spears is saddened by her ex-husband's recent comments about her relationship with their teenage sons.
-
Anne Heche is in stable condition after a fiery car crash at a Los Angeles home
Anne Heche is in stable condition Sunday, two days after the car she was driving crashed into a home and became engulfed in flames, a representative for the actress said.
-
Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' pulls into station with US$30.1M
The stylized action romp 'Bullet Train,' starring Brad Pitt, arrived with a US$30.1 million opening weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the last big movie of Hollywood's summer recovery landed in theatres.
Business
-
U.S. stocks rise as investors await latest inflation updates
Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation.
-
Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey, nuke plant shelled
A Turkish-flagged ship that was among several vessels to leave Ukraine under a deal to unblock grain supplies and stave off a potential global food crisis was the first to arrive at its destination in Turkey on Monday, as Russia again accused Ukraine of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station.
-
Hong Kong cuts COVID-19 hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals
Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city's leader said Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal Pride parade organizer Simon Gamache admits that they messed up when they cancelled the event at the last minute Sunday.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
-
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas.
Sports
-
Hope for 'significant change' in all of sports following Hockey Canada board chair's resignation: lawyer
The recent resignation of Hockey Canada's board chair could be a sign of further departures to come, says Simona Jellinek, a sexual abuse and assault lawyer.
-
Canada's Dunfee, Thibeault, women's 4x400 relay and beach volleyball duo capture gold
Canada's Evan Dunfee says he drew on the support of his loved ones to propel him to a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 31-year-old from Richmond, B.C., won the 10,000 metres on Sunday, using a fabulous kick over the final lap to open a 40-metre gap on his nearest competitor.
-
No Stanley Cup? No problem. Canadiens fan makes near-exact replica using 3D printer
The Montreal Canadiens haven't brought the Stanley Cup home since 1993 -- but a very convincing replica is sitting in a garage in Boisbriand, Que., about 35 km northwest of Montreal.
Autos
-
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.