    • Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state confronts flood damage after heavy rain kills at least 11

    Rosimery de Jesus closes the gate at her flooded home after deadly, heavy rainfall in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Rosimery de Jesus closes the gate at her flooded home after deadly, heavy rainfall in Duque de Caxias, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    RIO DE JANEIRO -

    Neighbourhoods in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state remained flooded Monday more than a day after torrential rains that killed at least 11 people.

    The heavy downpour wreaked havoc over the weekend, flooding peoples' homes, a hospital, the metro line in the city of Rio de Janeiro and a main freeway section, Avenida Brasil.

    Some people drowned and were killed in landslides, while at least three died after being electrocuted. Eight towns across the state remained at a "very high" risk of landslides and another 10 at "high" risk, according to civil defense officials.

    "We feel like animals. It's not normal to live like this," Heloisa Regina, 55, said as she surveyed her flooded bar and home in Duque de Caxias, a city to the north of Rio where more than 100 millimetres (3.9 feet) of rain fell in 24 hours.

    Regina spent the night trying to sleep on a pool table, wondering how she was going to pay to repair the damage to the bar she has owned for 30 years. "We've lost everything," she said.

    Residents waded through waist-high water Monday to navigate streets in Duque de Caxias. Others climbed on roofs and called for help as helicopters flew overhead, according to video footage from Brazil's Globo television network.

    Firefighters were searching for a woman who disappeared after her car fell into the Botas River in Rio's northern Belford Roxo neighbourhood.

    Around 2,400 military personnel from Rio's fire brigade were mobilized over the weekend and used ambulances, boats, drones and aircraft to rescue residents and to monitor affected areas.

    Authorities intervened in over 200 incidents due to the flooding across the state, according to a statement from Rio's civil defense. But some people accused authorities of negligence.

    "We are completely abandoned," Duque de Caxias resident Eliana Vieira Krauss, 54, charged. The nursing assistant said she had carried her 80-year-old disabled father-in-law to her sister-in-law's home herself.

    "The water was almost reaching his bed. If he had turned around and fallen, he would have drowned," Krauss said.

    Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes declared an emergency and urged people to not force their way through flooded areas and to avoid disrupting rescue and recovery efforts.

    Floods in the basement of the Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital led to power cuts that were resolved by Sunday, but all appointments at the hospital have been delayed by 15 days, Rio Health Secretary Daniel Soranz said on X, formerly Twitter.

    Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology had warned Thursday of the potential for heavy rain in Rio, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais due to a combination of heat, humidity and areas of low pressure in the atmosphere.

    In February 2023, heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 48 people in Sao Paulo state. In September, flooding from a cyclone in southern Brazil killed at least 31 people and left 2,300 homeless.

    At the same time, the Amazon rainforest in Brazil has faced severe drought. Scientists say extreme weather is happening more frequently due to human-caused climate change, and 2023 was the hottest year on record.

