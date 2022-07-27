Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn
Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn
The world's most influential banks need to substantially accelerate climate efforts if global temperature rise is to be kept within the livability targets of the Paris Agreement, an assessment released Thursday by an institutional investors' group warned.
The efforts of 27 giant banks in North America, Europe and Asia to align their policies with global warming of no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) are falling far short in every area measured in the pilot study, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press. The report finds no bank has committed to end financing for new oil and gas exploration, and only one has promised to cut all coal financing in line with International Energy Agency guidelines.
The bank evaluation was prepared by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), whose more than 350 members are mainly asset managers and owners, and include Barclay's Bank U.K. Retirement Fund, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs Asset Management International. Group members have (euro) 51 trillion ($52 trillion) in assets under management and advice, according the IIGCC website. That amounts to roughly a tenth of total assets held by financial institutions worldwide. The Transition Pathway Initiative, a research group that tracks corporate emissions, was co-author on the report.
The evaluation is significant because it comes from within the financial community, echoing the idea that fossil fuel investments must wind down, which environmentalists, climate scientists and energy experts have argued for years.
Witold Henisz, vice dean of the environmental, social and governance initiative at the Wharton Business School, said the study "establishes convincingly that banks are not yet demonstrating substantive progress toward net zero, and often even their own commitments." A growing body of research suggests low public rankings shame companies into responding, he said -- and investors may punish them.
Any quibbles over methodology "will not alter the above high-level conclusion," he added.
The study assessed banks for six areas where they should be showing progress if their lending and other services are aligned with a sharp ramp down of emissions: the strength of net zero pledges; short- and medium-term emissions targets; decarbonization strategies, namely, plans for exiting polluting industries; lobbying on climate regulation; how climate risk is reflected in accounts and audits, and governance, meaning how climate risks are incorporated into leadership structures.
Evaluators set benchmarks for each area. Banks were graded on how many they hit. A 100% rating would mean a bank was completely aligned with the Paris goals in that category.
On their commitments to reducing emissions in their portfolios to zero, the banks, in aggregate, came in at 20%. On short- and medium-term climate targets, which demonstrate a pathway to net zero goals, they met just 10% of indicators. And the report found 1% of banks' lobbying practices are consistent with the 1.5┬░ C goal.
"The level of urgency must ratchet up," said Natasha Landell-Mills, head of stewardship at investment manager Sarasin and Partners, and co-chair of the IIGCC working group. "Banks still have a long way to go."
As gatekeepers of the world's money, banks play a critical role in climate change, the study said. They make new fossil fuel projects possible via financing. They decide whether to lend money for coal mines and for agribusinesses that fell tropical rainforest. There are other sources of finance, and private equity in particular has a growing role, but banks remain the most important.
Two-thirds of banks have committed to achieving net zero, the study found, but these commitments "vary widely." Only UBS commits to net zero over its entire business, the study found.
The four Chinese banks in the report, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, have made no commitment to net zero emissions, the study found. They were the worst-rated institutions, each scoring zero in five of the six categories assessed.
The AP sought comment from these banks on several occasions, but none responded.
Each year, a body known as the Financial Stability Board, based in Basel, Switzerland, and created by G20 heads of state and governments, gauges which banks in the world are most influential, as judged by size and how integral they are to the global financial system. The world's four most influential banks in 2021 -- JPMorgan Chase, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC -- each were assessed at zero in two or three areas in the evaluation. Climate governance was the only category where all were judged to be making substantial progress.
By email, Citigroup and JPMorgan both declined to comment. Both banks published targets to align the company's practices with the Paris goal in spring 2021.
In a statement, BNP Paribas said it has made new climate commitments, including a 25% reduction in oil financing, since Feb. 25, the last date included in the research. The bank reasserted its commitment to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, and limiting global warming to 1.5┬░ C. BNP Paribas has implemented "pioneering policies" to protect the climate and biodiversity, especially on forests, it said. It will "progressively reduce its exposure" to companies that won't decarbonize fast enough.
An HSBC spokesperson said via email the bank is also committed to net zero, adding: "We recognize that our global footprint means we can play a critical role." The IIGCC report "acknowledges the progress we have already made," she said, including a commitment to phasing out coal financing. The bank is reviewing its climate and energy policies, the spokesperson said.
Scientists say emissions must sharply ramp down in the short and medium term, so benchmarks for 2030 and 2035 are crucial. Only three banks, Barclays, ING Bank and Societe Generale, have published short-term targets to reduce emissions from activities they finance, the study reveals. Nine have published medium-term targets. This is "problematic," the study said, because targets help investors gauge how serious banks are about decarbonizing.
"If too many banks plan to backload emissions reductions, global emissions will not be curbed rapidly enough," the authors wrote.
With regard to deforestation, which can release massive carbon dioxide when forests are burned, only HSBC has made comprehensive commitments to ending financing, the study says.
"For all the awareness at board level, there are not yet changes at a strategic level," said James Vaccaro, executive director of the Climate Safe Lending Network, which pushes for decarbonization in the banking sector.
Vaccaro, who has 20 years' management experience in sustainable banking and investment, added there are "reasons to remain hopeful amid the dismal assessment of the state of banking today." He singled out Barclays for praise, saying its targets were very comprehensive.
Bank lobbying, which can attempt to influence and weaken climate laws, also veered far from a 1.5┬░ Celsius pathway, the study said. And it found banks don't ensure that their trade associations lobby in accordance with the agreement. Only the Bank of Montreal discloses all its trade association memberships on its website and in reports.
Bill Weihl, a former sustainability chief at both Facebook and Google, who campaigns against lobbying groups, said by email the findings explain why climate policy repeatedly fails to get enacted. "We need to see the private sector step up and use its powerful influence for climate policy gains."
Not one of the banks links executive pay to emissions, the study found.
-----------------------------------------------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis expresses 'shame and sorrow' for residential schools in Quebec speech
Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed shame and sorrow for the role Catholic institutions played in the 'deplorable' residential school system that tried to strip Indigenous people of their language, culture and world view. Speaking at Quebec City's historic Citadelle, Francis asked forgiveness for the harm done by the policies of assimilation carried out in the schools.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Canada
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
-
Canada asked France to extradite priest facing sexual assault charge in Nunavut
Ottawa has asked France to extradite a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut, the federal justice minister confirmed Wednesday as Pope Francis continued his tour of Canada.
-
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
-
Woman set on fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
An investigation is underway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside after a woman was reportedly set on fire earlier this week while she was sitting on the sidewalk.
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in Maskwacis
The woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
World
-
July 4 parade attack suspect indicted for murder, attempted murder
The man accused of opening fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack on a beloved holiday event.
-
Turkmenistan restricts export of its local Alabay dog breed
The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan says if you're trying to smuggle its prized native dog breed out of the country, you're barking up the wrong tree. The government is now requiring that its celebrated Alabay dogs receive a passport before they can leave the country.
-
Followers of cleric enter Iraqi parliament in show of force
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.
-
Biting, clawing, attacking monkeys alarm residents of Yamaguchi, Japan
People in a southwestern Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys that are trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.
-
Pipeline company to pay nearly US$1M over California oil spill
The owner of an underwater oil pipeline that spilled some 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean off Southern California last year will pay nearly $1 million in cleanup costs.
-
Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn
The world's most influential banks need to substantially accelerate climate efforts if global temperature rise is to be kept within the livability targets of the Paris Agreement, an assessment released Thursday by an institutional investors' group warned.
Politics
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
Canada's bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of Discovery
Canada's bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday.
-
Leslyn Lewis criticizes lack of details ahead of third Conservative leadership debate
While one Conservative leadership candidate is calling on election organizers to release details about the upcoming official debate's format, the party says decisions are being finalized in the next 24 hours.
Health
-
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
-
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
-
WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe
There have been more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Fungal disease posing threat to Sask. bat populations
A fatal fungal disease that affects bat populations has been discovered in Saskatchewan for the first time in Grasslands National Park.
-
Conflict between humans, polar bears on the rise: report
New research shows rising cases of polar bear and human conflict taking place in Churchill, Canada, and the Arctic.
-
Bidder pays US$2.8M for jacket worn in space by 'Buzz' Aldrin
A bidder has paid nearly US$2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Mendes cancels Wonder concert tour dates for mental health break
Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of dates on his Wonder world tour -- more than 70 shows in total -- as he puts all of his attention on taking care of his mental health.
-
Instagram has a Kardashian problem: Users revolt against app changes
To beat back the competitive threat of TikTok — whose discovery algorithm is viewed as its great competitive advantage — Instagram has started showing users a much greater proportion of recommended content from accounts that they don't follow versus posts from their friends. And that's sitting well with some users.
-
From 'Mutt' to midriffs: Six memorable moments from Shania Twain's new documentary
Shania Twain's new documentary 'Not Just A Girl' digs into a rich archive of video footage to tell the story of the Timmins, Ont. native's rise from hopeful bar singer to global superstar.
Business
-
AR-15 style guns sold as a sign of manhood as shootings rise
Gun makers have taken in more than US$1 billion from selling AR-15-style guns over the past decade, at times marketing them as a way for young men to prove their masculinity, even as the number of mass shootings increases, according to a House investigation unveiled Wednesday.
-
U.S. Fed unleashes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation.
-
NFL finance group supports Broncos sale to Walmart heir
NFL owners will decide on Aug. 9 whether to approve the proposed $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Waltons, heirs to the Walmart fortune and America's richest family.
Lifestyle
-
This fast-food restaurant's founder bought Mega Millions lottery tickets for all 50,000 of his employees
As the Mega Millions lottery jackpot grew to an estimated US$810 million, the founder of fast-food restaurant chain Raising Cane's spent $100,000 to buy a ticket for each of his 50,000 employees.
-
Big pink diamond discovered in Angola, largest in 300 years
A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.
-
How Canadians can enter to win the Mega Millions US$1B jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot for US$1.02 billion will be up for grabs for anyone who buys a ticket, including Canadians and other foreign visitors to the U.S.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
-
Are Canadian parents concerned about enrolling their children in organized sports?
With both Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada currently in crisis over sexual assault allegations, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents looking to enroll their children in organized sports.
-
WNBA's Griner tells drug trial: 'My career is my whole life'
American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow's airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but 'no one explained any of it to me.'
Autos
-
Germany to reduce government incentives to buy electric cars
The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end subsidies for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year.
-
Volkswagen starts U.S. electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Volkswagen began production of its first electric vehicle assembled in the United States at a Tennessee plant Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens 3 probes of safety issues in Stellantis vehicles
U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety issues with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.