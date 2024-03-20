As much as 35 cm of snow expected in parts of Canada in first week of spring

Canada slips to 15th place in annual World Happiness Report
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, a sharp cold front will prompt lake effect snow in Ontario as well as flurries, gusty winds and dropping temperatures.
Environment Canada has already issued snow squall warnings and watches for a large swathe of Southern Ontario including cities and towns like Barrie, Orillia, Tobermory, Haliburton, Goodrich, Stratford, London, Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound. In some areas, as much as 35 centimetres of snow could accumulate by Thursday afternoon.
A second system will move in over Friday and the weekend, bringing measurable snowfall to major cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, and then a mix of rain and snow for Atlantic Canada.
So much for Groundhog Day predictions of an early spring!
A cold front is also expected to bring heavy snow on Tuesday to southern and central Alberta, including Calgary, Drumheller, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, and both Banff and Jasper National Parks. While most areas will receive 10 to 15 cm of snow, as much as 30 cm could fall in some locations by Friday morning, prompting several Environment Canada snowfall warnings.
In Atlantic Canada, rain, snow, and gusty winds are in the forecast for some locations, prompting more Environment Canada warnings. Parts of Cape Breton in Nova Scotia could experience damaging winds of up to 100 km/h on Thursday morning and afternoon, while Newfoundland's Avalon peninsula is expected to receive 25 to 35 millimetres of rain between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. In Quebec, parts of the Gaspe Peninsula could receive 15 to 20 cm of snow on Wednesday.
Temperatures will also be frigid across central and northern Canada, where they currently sit at -15 C in Winnipeg, -16 in Saskatoon and -30 in Yellowknife. Warmer but rainy conditions are expected in and around Vancouver, where temperatures could reach a high of 12 on Wednesday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' if Justin Trudeau doesn't back off the April 1 price hike.
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Canada's federal procurement department says it has referred three cases of suspected invoicing fraud by IT sub-contractors to police.
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
Ontario Provincial Police say there will be minor slowdowns or delays on Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border today as the former prime minister Brian Mulroney's funeral cortege travels to Montreal. Police are asking people not to park along the highway.
Queen Camilla joked that her five-year old grandson, Prince Louis, was 'quite a handful' as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.
Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of false claims on Tuesday while railing against the judge who issued the US$454 million civil fraud judgment against him, according to a CNN fact check.
Lawyers for Prince Harry and other claimants sought on Wednesday to amend their London lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers to allege the media magnate was personally involved in a cover-up of wrongdoing.
A third former Mississippi sheriff's deputy has been sentenced for his part in the racist torture of two Black men by a group of white officers who called themselves "the Goon Squad." Daniel Opdyke was sentenced Wednesday to 17.5 years in federal prison.
The consequences of a symbolic House of Commons vote Monday that called on Canada to cease future arms exports to Israel are still reverberating as Liberals face criticism from Israel and within their own caucus.
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
A new Statistics Canada report says half a million seniors had trouble getting specialized care.
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
The Bank of Canada expects it will be able to cut interest rates sometime this year, but officials are split on timing.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
For all the stories of American families who’ve bid adieu to the United States to give their kids a different upbringing in France, decamped to Italy for a better lifestyle or made the move to Portugal to afford health care and retire on the cheap, there are plenty of Europeans who’ve crossed the pond and made America their home and say they’ll never return to the European continent to live again.
French luxury house Hermes HRMS.PA has been sued in California over claims it unlawfully allows only customers with 'sufficient purchase history' with the company to buy its famed Birkin handbags.
Russia's response to the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban its athletes from the Paris Games opening parade was 'extremely' aggressive and included personal attacks on the ruling body's president, the IOC said on Wednesday.
The Vancouver Canucks have talked a lot recently about standing strong in the face of adversity. Words became action on Tuesday when the team withstood a late push to collect a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.