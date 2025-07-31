ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Trump administration cancels plans to develop new offshore wind projects

By The Associated Press

Published

Offshore wind turbines of South Fork Wind operate off the coast of Block Island, R.I., Oct. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.