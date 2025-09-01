Climate & Environment

Tourism operators’ bottom line burned by another summer of wildfires

By The Canadian Press

Published

Fireweed in bloom in an old wildfire burn near Wildwood, Alberta, on Sunday July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.