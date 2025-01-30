ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Study finds India doubled its tiger population in a decade and credits conservation efforts

By The Associated Press

Published

Tigers are visible at the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, India on April 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Satyajeet Singh Rathore, File)


















