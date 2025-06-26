Climate & Environment

Storms in France leave 2 dead, 17 injured and cause parliament to spring a leak

By The Associated Press

Published

A woman shelters with an umbrella against the rain as the Eiffel Tower stands illuminated in the background Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.