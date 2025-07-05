ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

‘Never seen this before’: Mysterious orb of light filmed in Alberta

By John Vennavally-Rao

Published

Storm chasers are buzzing after a video taken by an Alberta couple appeared to show a rare phenomenon called 'ball lightning.' John Vennavally-Rao explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.