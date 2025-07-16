ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

China restaurant offering tea and lion cub hugs criticized by animal groups

By Reuters

Published

A lion cub born in November 2024, plays in her enclosure at Paira Daiza Zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Marius Burgelman)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.