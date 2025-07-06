ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Chantal weakens to a tropical depression but raises concerns of flash flooding in North Carolina

By The Associated Press

Published

This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Chantal as it moves from South Carolina into central North Carolina on Sunday, July 6, 2025. (NOAA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.