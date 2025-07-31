ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Amazon deforestation surges in Colombia, reversing historic gains

By The Associated Press

Published

Visible deforestation from illegal mining surrounds the Quito River, near Paimado, Colombia, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)


















