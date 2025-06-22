ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

A Michigan bear roamed the woods for two years with an awful lid on his neck. Not anymore.

By The Associated Press

Published

DNS staffers work to remove a lid from the neck of an immobilized black bear near Hillman, Michigan, on June 3, 2025. (Michigan Department of Natural Resources via AP)


















