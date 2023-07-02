An ailing Thai elephant returns home for tender loving care after years of neglect in Sri Lanka
An ailing elephant that Thailand had presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago returned on Sunday to his native land to get medical treatment after animal lovers said the animal had been badly abused.
The elephant, known in Sri Lanka as Muthu Raja, or Pearly King, was flown directly from the capital of the South Asian island nation to Chiang Mai province in the north of Thailand on a Russian Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane on a flight that took about six hours.
He was accompanied by a team of six people, including two veterinarians and four mahouts, or professional elephant trainers, three of them Thai and one from Sri Lanka.
A special container was built to hold the 275-centimetre- (9-foot-) tall, four-ton creature. Several mahouts had been sent beforehand to Sri Lanka to help the elephant feel at ease in a cage so he wouldn't panic while being transported.
Video footage of his arrival in Chiang Mai showed the elephant conscious and appearing calm.
Thailand's Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa was at the airport and said that the elephant, which goes by the name Sak Surin, or Mighty Surin, in his homeland, arrived in perfect condition. He had said earlier that Thailand spent at least 19 million baht (US$540,000) for his repatriation.
The pachyderm could be heard trumpeting from inside the container that was loaded onto a truck's flatbed trailer to transport him to the government's Thai Elephant Conservation Center in the nearby Lampang province, where he will be quarantined for at least 30 days and stay for rehabilitation.
The male elephant was sent to Sri Lanka in 2001 when he was around 10 years old as a gift from the Thai royal family. He was one of three elephants that Thailand had given to Sri Lanka's government to be trained as a carrier of religious relics. Mathu Raja was placed in the care of a Buddhist temple.
Controversy over his condition erupted in 2020 when the Sri Lanka-based Rally for Animal Rights and Environment group said the animal was in bad health due to years of hard labour and abuse, and that he needed urgent medical care. The group started a petition calling for him to be reduced, and later to be returned to Thailand after the Sri Lankan government allegedly ignored their complaints.
In November 2022, Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement that, in response to concerns raised by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, a preliminary investigation was conducted by the Thai Embassy in Colombo. It concluded that the elephant "was not in good health and was in poor living conditions." The statement said that Thailand would seek Sri Lanka's approval to bring the elephant back for treatment.
The elephant was reported to be underweight, have rough skin and abscesses on both hips, thinning footpads, and a stiff left foreleg, making it difficult for the animal to walk and stand.
He was moved from his temple home to Sri Lanka's National Zoological Garden for preliminary treatment prior to his flight to Thailand and was seen to appear healthier.
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the Parliament last month that he had expressed his regret to his Thai counterpart over the treatment of the elephant during his trip to Thailand in May.
Thai officials have said that the main purpose of bringing the elephant back was for medical care, and whether the elephant would go back to Sri Lanka remains a subject to be discussed with the Colombo government.
During a press conference in the Thai capital Bangkok last month, Environment Minister Varawut said the authorities would start surveying the health condition of other Thai elephants in foreign countries. He said that, for conservation reasons, the export of Thai elephants has already been banned.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing Sunday after severe thunderstorms in Rivière-Éternité, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that most users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Federal, provincial governments 'ill-prepared' for transition into clean energy sector: report
A new report found that Canada may not be prepared to make for a smooth transition to clean energy as demand for oil and gas is on the decline; possibly affecting several communities and thousands of jobs.
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Young rioters clashed with police into early Sunday and targeted a mayor's home with a burning car, injuring members of his family, as France saw a fifth night of unrest after the police killing of a teenager.
Canada
-
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing Sunday after severe thunderstorms in Rivière-Éternité, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
-
A new reality for Ontario summer day camps: possible disruptions due to air quality
In many southern Ontario cities, eye-watering haze forced daycares and schools to move recess indoors for some days in June, while outdoor team sports cancelled practices and some Canada Post mail delivery was halted.
-
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
Legacy of Canada's ban on Chinese immigration lasted longer than the law
This Canada Day, the country marks 100 years since the federal government introduced legislation to ban Chinese immigrants from Canada.
World
-
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Young rioters clashed with police into early Sunday and targeted a mayor's home with a burning car, injuring members of his family, as France saw a fifth night of unrest after the police killing of a teenager.
-
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say
Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday -- killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.
-
U.K. police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
New and expanded powers for British police took effect on Sunday, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests.
-
Fanfare, golf and boos have marked July Fourth for U.S. presidents
Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They've bailed to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm and the ranch. Here's a look at what some presidents have done on the Fourth of July.
-
UN chief says Haiti urgently needs international security force and humanitarian aid
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Haiti on Saturday and again called on foreign governments with strong security forces to help the struggling country fight a surge in gang violence.
-
Mexican anti-cartel vigilante leader buried and with him, an armed citizens' movement
One of the last leaders of Mexico's anti-gang citizens' movement was buried Saturday alongside two of his faithful followers, and any hope of reviving armed civilian resistance to drug cartels probably died with them.
Politics
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
Canadians highlight national diversity, freedoms at Canada Day celebrations
The sounds of Indigenous drumming rang out alongside songs and cheers in honour of Canada Day on Saturday as Canadians from coast to coast gathered to celebrate the diversity and freedom they say make the country special.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Health
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
-
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
-
B.C. doctors say lack of transplant surgeons means donated kidneys are sent elsewhere
In British Columbia, only four surgeons do all the kidney transplants at two Vancouver hospitals. Kidneys that can't be used are getting shipped to other provinces.
Sci-Tech
-
'Very encouraging': Scientists discover way to boost honey bee immune systems, ward off deadly viruses
A new method of boosting the immune systems of honey bees could help the pollinator ward off different types of deadly viruses, a recent study has found.
-
Hungry ticks can use this static trick to land on you and your pets
Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.
-
Twitter isn't letting users view the site without logging in
Twitter appears to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.
Entertainment
-
Summer movie season is in full swing. Here's what's coming through Labour Day
The summer movie season goes into high-gear in July, with the arrival of the seventh 'Mission: Impossible' movie followed by the 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' showdown on July 21.
-
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
Business
-
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that most users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
-
Federal, provincial governments 'ill-prepared' for transition into clean energy sector: report
A new report found that Canada may not be prepared to make for a smooth transition to clean energy as demand for oil and gas is on the decline; possibly affecting several communities and thousands of jobs.
-
After several turbulent days, flight disruptions ease despite worries about 5G signals
Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got a welcome respite from the headaches Saturday, despite concerns about possible disruptions caused by new wireless 5G systems rolling out near major airports.
Lifestyle
-
Sneakers of the House: Canada's MPs embrace comfort, style in office footwear trend
The fascination with the history and specific models of sneakers has driven what is now a multibillion-dollar reselling industry, and created a sneaker culture that has made its way into the workplace, normalizing a less formal, and less painful, kind of footwear in the office. Even the highest office.
-
We’re multitasking while walking our dogs. Animal experts say this is a problem
Animal behaviourists say that at best, dog walkers who aren’t paying full attention can confuse dogs or frustrate by giving them conflicting signals. And at worst, they can endanger the dog’s safety — and their own as well.
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.
Sports
-
Van Gundy, Kolber, Rose and Young are among roughly 20 ESPN personalities laid off
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.
-
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
-
F1 signs a 3-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP until 2030
Formula One announced Sunday that it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2030.
Autos
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.
-
F1 signs a 3-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP until 2030
Formula One announced Sunday that it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2030.
-
Max Verstappen beats teammate Sergio Perez to win Austrian GP sprint race
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his dominant form by winning the sprint from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday to extend his championship lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 70 points.