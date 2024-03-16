119-year-old temperature record among more than a dozen broken in Canada

Warm weather in Eastern and Western Canada broke records, including one set more than 100 years ago.

Here’s where temperature records were broken Friday, based on Environment Canada data.

Alberta

In the Grande Prairie area, Friday’s temperature of 12.2 C broke an old record of 10 C set in 1947.

Friday was the warmest March 15 on record in the Hendrickson Creek area, which saw a high of 12.6 C, a few degrees warmer than the previous record of 11 C set in 2010.

Meanwhile, Nordegg set a new record of 15.4 C, nudging past its old record of 15 C in 1926.

British Columbia

In the Quesnel area, a temperature of 18.4 C beat a record for March 15 that has been in place since 1905. The old record was 16.7 C.

That was the oldest record broken in Canada Friday, but the Tatlayoko area also saw a decades-old record fall.

The temperature there reached 17.7 C, breaking an old record of 16.1 C dating back to 1947.

A high of 15.5 C was recorded on Friday near Puntzi Mountain, championing over the old record of 13.3 C set in 1972.

The temperature in the Mackenzie area set a new record of 12.9 C, passing the old record of 11.2 C set in 1981.

Read about the records broken in other B.C. communities on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

New Brunswick

In the Miscou Island area, a new record of 5.3 C was set, breaking an old record of 4.6 C set in 2000.