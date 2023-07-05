Young Canadian homeowners consider risks of severe weather when buying a home: survey
Raging wildfires, severe storms and extreme flooding are some examples of unprecedented weather events caused by climate change that have devastated communities and destroyed homes in recent months.
As younger Canadians around the country prepare to purchase a home, a new survey conducted by Leger for Rates.ca and BNN Bloomberg reveals that many consider the risks of severe weather caused by climate-change when choosing where to settle down.
“We are living with the effects of climate change, and the results of the survey show that a growing number of Canadian homeowners are both aware of the risk and are taking steps to mitigate risk in where they choose to live or through additional insurance endorsements,” John Shmuel, managing editor of Rates.ca, said in a press release.
The online survey gathered data from 1,525 Canadians over the age of 18 in June 2023 and found young homeowners are the most concerned about the effects of climate change-induced extreme weather when buying a home. More than a third of homeowners surveyed said they considered the risks of extreme weather when deciding which location to purchase a home in. Within this group, 64 per cent of respondents were young Canadians, aged 18 to 34.
Meanwhile, 63 per cent of older homeowners between the ages 35 and 54 were less likely to consider extreme weather risks when buying a home, and the same appeared to be true for 68 per cent of those 55 and older, according to the survey.
Leger's data also shows as the severity and frequency of severe weather events increases, such as raging wildfires in parts of the country or extreme flooding in parts of Alberta and Ontario, the effects on the housing market are becoming more apparent.
For example, a University of Waterloo study revealed that in the eight years prior to 2022, catastrophic flooding in Canadian communities led to an 8.2 per cent decrease in the final sale of house prices, a 44.3 per cent reduction in the number of houses listed for sale, and houses were found to be on the market for 19.8 per cent more days before being sold.
The survey showed that those who bought their homes in the last two years were twice as likely to consider the risks of climate change-induced extreme weather compared to those who bought their home more than two years ago.
Three in ten homeowners in the last two years took out additional insurance endorsements to protect their homes from extreme weather conditions, according to the survey.
“Canadian homeowners are paying closer attention to flood and wildfire risk when purchasing a home,” Blair Feltmate, head of Intact Centre on Climate Adaption at the University of Waterloo, said in a press release. “With the impact of [extreme weather] featuring almost nightly on newscasts, homeowners are also increasingly aware of how flooding in communities can affect a home’s value.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Stellantis, governments reach deal on Windsor battery plant construction
Automaker Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Young Canadian homeowners consider risks of severe weather when buying a home: survey
A new survey conducted by Leger for Rates.ca and BNN Bloomberg reveals that 64 per cent of young homeowners in Canada consider the risks of severe weather in various locations caused by climate change when choosing where to buy a home.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
W5 Investigates | How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
A 64-year-old grandmother from Barrie, Ont. faces life in prison in Hong Kong, accused of smuggling drugs, after being duped twice in what her family believes was a sophisticated romance scam.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
Toronto
-
Young girl in critical condition after being struck by car in Junction: police
Young girl in critical condition after being struck by car in Junction: police
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
Toronto man charged with murder of woman living in North York shelter
A Toronto man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed a woman living in a North York shelter last month.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents await grocery rebate from federal government
Every few hours Scott Ferguson checks his bank account but there is no money from the federal government yet.
-
Ottawa man first to face terrorism, hate charges linked to far-right propaganda
An Ottawa man is the first ever to be charged in Canada with terrorism and hate propaganda offences for advocating a violent, far-right ideology.
-
Finding unique ways to stay cool during heatwave
It may not be Christmas in July, but Ottawa resident Bill Potter made the trip to Arnprior to ice skate in order order to stay cool during this latest heatwave.
Barrie
-
Officers rescue 2 children adrift without life-jackets, guardians charged
Police remind water enthusiasts to "always wear your life-jacket" after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued two children in a kayak over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Wasaga Beach approves new bylaw to stop unsanctioned car rallies
The Town of Wasaga Beach plans to put an end to burnouts, racing and overcrowding at unsanctioned car rallies by giving the green light to a new bylaw to stop them before they get started.
-
Rotary Pool in Alliston opens for business despite lifeguard shortage
Alliston's Rotary Pool is open for business and helping residents beat the heat but in a limited capacity.
Kitchener
-
Where should new K-W hospital be built? Administrators say new survey will inform decision
As planning for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo continues, the team behind the project is asking for public feedback about where the new facility should be located.
-
'It's been a game changer': Kitchener goes green to electrify gear and vehicles
The City of Kitchener is aggressively electrifying its fleet. City officials say so far this year, it’s electrified 60 per cent of its small equipment, such as lawnmowers and weed cutters.
-
'It’s changed the downtown scene': Guelph committee moves ahead with permanent seasonal patio program
The City of Guelph is looking at making downtown patios a permanent, after a committee approved a permanent seasonal program during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'He's our heart and joy': Father remembers young son killed in St. Thomas, Ont. crash
Supported by his older children Jordan and Brooklyn, Chad Curtis wants nothing more than to have his youngest son back. Instead, he is sharing memories of his 11-year-old Aiden, who lost his life on Tuesday after being struck by an alleged drunk driver.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deal reached: Stellantis’ EV battery plant is a go in Windsor
Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.
-
Sentencing hearing for body in barrel case
A London, Ont. courtroom heard how the actions of Joseph Hodgkin, 53, were caught on a video surveillance camera in the summer of 2020.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Deal reached: Stellantis’ EV battery plant is a go in Windsor
Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.
-
Therapy dog program launches for Windsor police employees
There will soon be more dogs at Windsor police facilities.
-
Ontario labour minister addresses workplace protections for workers in Amherstberg, Ont.
Addressing the issue of workplace and labour protection laws, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills development Monte McNaughton was on hand at Jack's Organics Greenhouse in Amherstberg Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman stuck with used car she can't drive because SAAQ says last owner has unpaid fines
A Montreal woman says she is stuck with a used car that she cannot drive because the SAAQ won't transfer the registration into her name due to too many fines on the previous owner's file.
-
Quebec joins feds in suspending ads on Facebook, Instagram as Meta vows to block news
The federal government is suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram as tensions with tech giants rise, with the province of Quebec and the City of Montreal following suit within hours.
-
Record heat in Far North worries Trudeau government
Tuesday's record-breaking heat in Kuujjuaq, in Quebec's Far North, where the temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was the highest in all of Canada, has the federal government worried.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Inquest scheduled into death of Lexi Daken
A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick teenager who died by suicide two years ago.
-
Boy accused in Halifax school stabbing to stand trial for attempted murder in March
A 15-year-old student accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school will stand trial for attempted murder next March.
Winnipeg
-
Province won’t support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Second coyote euthanized in Winnipeg
A second coyote has been captured and killed one week following a pair of attacks on children in a Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
Executive at Manitoba Crown corporation was reimbursed for flights, hotels and more
A senior executive at a Manitoba Crown corporation was sometimes being reimbursed for travel to Winnipeg from his home in the Toronto area twice a month, figures obtained by The Canadian Press show.
Calgary
-
Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam
Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.
-
City announces safety board to improve downtown experience... and perception
The city has announced a new panel of local agencies to direct solutions for both the realities and perceptions of safety in the downtown core.
-
Charges laid in string of thefts from Calgary locker rooms
Calgary police have arrested a woman in connection with a string of thefts from fitness, aquatic and recreation centres throughout the city last month.
Edmonton
-
Road closed after serious crash in east Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service says 106 Avenue between 78 and 80 Street is closed because of a serious crash.
-
SUV driven through side of Edmonton house before suspects ran off: EPS
Police are searching for the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee after the SUV was driven through the side of a home in southeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
2 more people accused of groping females in West Edmonton Mall waterpark
About two weeks after a 17-year-old boy was arrested at West Edmonton Mall's World Waterpark, two more people are facing allegations that they groped females in the wave pool.
Vancouver
-
Fraud investigation launched in 2020 results in 40 charges laid against North Delta woman
A 31-year-old woman in North Delta, B.C., is facing dozens of charges related to credit card fraud and identity theft as the result of a years-long investigation by police.
-
B.C. man facing criminal charge for canoeing while drunk
A B.C. man who was drunk and apparently belligerent while canoeing could be facing criminal charges, according to authorities.
-
RCMP officer says he forgot to record B.C. murder suspect's arrest after car crash
The police officer who arrested a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park six years ago says no recording of the arrest exists because he forgot to switch on his recorder when a police car crashed into another vehicle at the scene
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stellantis, governments reach deal on Windsor battery plant construction
Automaker Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Trudeau says Conservatives blocking consensus on foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes he'll be able to announce a decision about a public inquiry on foreign interference in the coming weeks, but he is accusing the Conservatives of stalling the process.
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
Health
-
How reading nutritional labels could reduce diabetes rates, expert says
With diabetes cases projected to soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, primarily due to obesity, one Canadian entrepreneur thinks knowing how to read food labels could be key to stalling the surge.
-
Overuse of marijuana linked to surgery complications and death, study says
Clinical overuse of marijuana is linked to a variety of complications after major elective surgery, including blood clots, stroke, breathing difficulties, kidney issues and even death, a new study found.
-
Forget TikTok claims: 'Nature's Ozempic' is no such thing, experts say
If TikTok and Reddit influencers are to be believed, the plant-based compound called berberine can be a replacement for such popular diabetes and weight loss drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy. But some U.S. medical experts have concerns about the use of this unregulated supplement.
Sci-Tech
-
UN recruits robots in effort to meet global development goals
Dozens of robots, including several humanoid ones, will take centre stage at a conference organized by the United Nations technology agency in Switzerland this week to showcase their potential to help it reach a series of increasingly improbable global goals.
-
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
-
Kids Help Phone seeking help from AI tech to meet demand for mental health support
Kids Help Phone says it's turning to artificial intelligence to help respond to the 'enormous need' as more and more young people reach out for mental health help and support.
Entertainment
-
'Smallville' actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
-
'Come From Away' musical comes home to Gander in Newfoundland — where it all began
Bringing the hit musical "Come From Away" home to Newfoundland for the first time is a bit like bringing a new romantic partner home to meet your family, says actor Petrina Bromley.
-
Alan Alda kept his boots and dog tags from 'M*A*S*H' for 40 years. Now he'll offer them at auction
The combat boots and dog tags that Alan Alda wore to portray the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series 'M*A*S*H' meant so much to him that when the show ended 40 years ago, he kept them. But he's now ready to let the pieces go.
Business
-
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
-
A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today
To undercut its fast-growing rivals, Subway is making a big change to its meats where roughly 20,000 U.S. locations will freshly slice their deli meat on-site.
-
Strike could cost $250 million per week, experts say, with consumers taking a hit too
The B.C. port workers strike could cost companies hundreds of millions of dollars per week, experts and business groups say, with smaller operators and consumers feeling the biggest pinch.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
Sports
-
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on court
Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass.
-
Canada's Raonic a winner in Grand Slam return, beats Novak in Wimbledon opener
Milos Raonic made a successful return to Grand Slam tennis on Wednesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1 win over Austria's Dennis Novak in first-round action at Wimbledon.
-
Top-ranked Canadian amateur Monet Chun one of four Canucks at U.S. Women's Open
Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., is one of four Canadians who will tee off at the U.S. Women's Open, the third major of the women's golf season.
Autos
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.