Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an "unprecedented" fire season across Canada.
Here's a look at developments Sunday:
Fire chews through transmission towers near Edson
Alberta's largest regulated electricity transmission company is warning residents in areas near the town of Edson to be prepared for extended power outages.
AltaLink issued a series of tweets saying several transmission towers south of Edson have been consumed and toppled by a spreading wildfire.
The company says so far, transmission infrastructure supplying power to towns west of Edson has not been affected.
The Saturday evening tweets from Alta Link's say the situation remains fluid.
Evacuation orders remain in place for Edson and parts of Yellowhead County, which is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.
Officials said in a video update Saturday that part of the massive fire was just 1.5 kilometres south of Edson's boundary.
---
Quebec firefighters get help from France
Quebec's natural resources minister says wilderness firefighters are now taking the offensive against the province's forest fires rather than simply reacting to the blazes.
Maite Blanchette Vezina says coordinated attacks against the fires are now possible due to reinforcements from other jurisdictions, including a team of wilderness firefighters from France.
She says there are still 131 fires burning in the province, but the number of blazes deemed out of control has dropped by 28 to 44.
But she says it's not yet safe to allow people to return to any of the communities that have been evacuated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2023.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police investigating governing party's finances
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.
Large survey on dog owners shows healthy habits for pups include 'running with the pack'
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
More than 60 million people could face severe storms Sunday
More than 60 million people from Colorado to the Carolinas are under threat for severe storms Sunday, including heavy rain, hail and tornadoes, with the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys at greatest threat.
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam was a fast-moving disaster that is swiftly evolving into a long-term environmental catastrophe affecting drinking water, food supplies and ecosystems reaching into the Black Sea.
In backrooms and on social media, battle rages over law to expand railway competition
An obscure law has Canada's two main railways fighting back over concerns about expenses and congestion, with the drama playing out in social media posts and a backroom lobbying push.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
Nordstrom will close the doors of all its Ontario stores this week. Here's when
Nordstrom has revealed the last day shoppers can take advantage of closing discounts before it shutters its Canadian locations for good.
Moment SUV crashes through front window of Toronto restaurant caught on video
Security camera footage captured the moment an SUV crashed through the front window of a Scarborough restaurant on Saturday evening, leaving an employee injured.
-
Photos of man wanted in Toronto subway station stabbing released by police
Police have released photographs of a man who is alleged to have randomly stabbed someone at a Toronto subway station last month.
Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville
Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday morning.
-
Police investigating after Smiths Falls' rainbow crosswalk vandalized this weekend
Police in Smiths Falls say investigators are trying to identify an individual following mischief to the newly installed rainbow crosswalk in Smiths Falls.
-
Council debates garbage ideas and Uniqlo opens its first store in Ottawa: 5 stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with bulldozer in Muskoka Lakes Township
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Muskoka Lakes Twp.
-
SIU investigating death after Police Interaction in Tay Township
The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Saturday in Tay Township.
-
Missing girl found safe by Barrie police
Barrie police say a girl who went missing on Friday has been found safe.
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Crowds celebrate Pride in Waterloo region despite security concerns
Hundreds of people turned up for the inaugural Pride street party in Cambridge on Saturday, while others packed Victoria Park in Kitchener for the Tri- Pride event.
-
OPP investigating two-vehicle collision southwest of New Hamburg
Debris from a badly damaged car could be seen scattered across a rural road in Oxford County on Saturday afternoon following a collision in East Zorra, near Tavistock.
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
Rent across Canada climbs to 20 per cent above pandemic lows: report
Across Canada, the average price of rent climbed back up after pandemic lows, with the monthly rate new tenants face now 20 per cent higher than it was two years ago, according to just-released rental data.
-
Protestors target Wortley Pride event, police step in as tensions rise
The second annual Wortley Pride festival was held on Saturday on the green in the village, drawing hundreds to take part in LGBTQ friendly activities.
Police investigate west Windsor shooting
Windsor police are seeking information as officers investigate an early morning shooting in the city’s west end.
-
Damage estimated at $650,000 after Ford City fire impacts two homes
Two people have been displaced after a fire in Ford City Saturday seriously damaged two homes.
-
New playground officially opens at Willistead Park
A new $440,000 themed playground officially opened Friday in Walkerville’s Willistead Park.
Quebec moves from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires
Quebec is switching from defence to offence mode to fight forest fires, Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina announced on Sunday. However, a "very short-term" return is not expected for residents of evacuated communities, the minister said at a news briefing in Quebec City.
-
Quebec police investigating after woman shot in Mont-Tremblant home
A woman, 51, is in critical condition after she was shot during the night in a residence in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Lower Laurentians.
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Quebec City's Grand Theatre
A cyclist has died after falling near the Grand Théâtre in Quebec City. Emergency services were alerted to the victim in a pool of blood on Jacques-Parizeau Street by a 911 call at around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.
139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze
Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.
-
Cape Breton tourism officials aim to clear the air after businesses impacted by N.S. wildfires
Although Cape Breton is hours away from the wildfires on mainland Nova Scotia, the head of Destination Cape Breton says some would-be visitors to the island have ended up with the wrong idea.
-
IQF frozen Whole Raspberries and Antioxidant Blend recalled for norovirus risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.
Manitoba NDP to improve school nutrition, reduce youth crime if elected this fall
Manitoba's NDP says it will invest in children if elected as the next provincial government this fall, creating a universal school nutrition program and working to reduce youth crime.
-
Man dies after early morning fight: Brandon police
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
-
'Things have been changing': Pembina Valley Pride standing up to hate
Hundreds of people gathered to show support after a small community experienced homophobic hate acts during Pride month.
Police equip Calgary kids with new bicycles
Calgary police are helping kids "wheel into summer" this weekend.
-
North Dakota tribe buys idle oil pipeline from Enbridge
A North Dakota First Nation bought an idle pipeline from the energy company Enbridge to help deliver oil from wells on its reservation to the broader market.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary Sunday morning
Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Calgary Sunday morning as wildfire smoke engulfed the city.
'Get out now': Officials urge people in Yellowhead County evacuation zone to leave as fire tears through the county
"If you're inside this evacuation zone, you need to get out of here." That's the key message the mayors of Edson and Yellowhead County want residents to hear after an evacuation order was issued for the area on Friday evening.
-
No plans to invite Canada to join AUKUS: White House
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says there are no plans to re-evaluate the makeup of AUKUS — a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to include Canada.
-
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Fires grow in northern B.C., displacing thousands
Around 2,400 Tumbler Ridge residents have scattered after they were hit with an evacuation order as the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire inches closer to the community.
-
City of Delta taking steps to mitigate wildfire risk
As Metro Vancouver communities continue to encroach on nature, and a changing climate brings more intense wildfire seasons, local municipalities are taking steps to mitigate the risk of interface fires.
-
Hundreds displaced after fire breaks out in Maple Ridge
More than 200 people have been displaced after a large fire in Maple Ridge Friday night.
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
Left-leaning Mexico seeks closer Canada ties in labour and business amid mining spat
The Trudeau government is taking a mixed approach to Mexico charting its own path to economic growth, as a desire for more trade and better labour rights bumps up against mining reform and agriculture regulations that have riled Canadian firms.
-
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
-
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
-
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
Anthony Kelly trudged through southwest Baltimore, each laboured footstep a reminder of the roofing accident that left him with chronic pain and a raging opioid addiction several years after he returned home from serving in the Marines.
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
-
Meta previews generative AI tools planned for its platforms
Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Thursday gave employees a sneak peek at a series of AI tools it was building, including ChatGPT-like chatbots planned for Messenger and WhatsApp that could converse using different personas.
-
Scientists find crocodile 'virgin birth' at Costa Rica zoo
Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a 'virgin birth' by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.
'Transformers' edge out 'Spider-Verse' to claim first place at box office
It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the 'Transformers' at the box office this weekend and the bots came out on top.
-
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers' strike
New location? No script? No rehearsal? No sweat. Welcome to the 2023 Tony Awards, a show with an extra jolt of electricity this time due to the Hollywood writers' strike.
-
Troops feel the heat, and several faint, as Prince William reviews military parade
Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.
In backrooms and on social media, battle rages over law to expand railway competition
An obscure law has Canada's two main railways fighting back over concerns about expenses and congestion, with the drama playing out in social media posts and a backroom lobbying push.
-
U.S. lawmakers propose to weaken Obama rule requiring airlines to advertise full airfare price
U.S. lawmakers are considering rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total price of a ticket upfront in advertising, while also tweaking training requirements for airline pilots and making other changes in a massive bill covering the Federal Aviation Administration.
-
Mexico sets new work-from-home rules, including that employers pay internet
Mexico's Labour Department issued new rules Friday requiring employers to pay for internet and provide ergonomic chairs for employees working from home.
Large survey on dog owners shows healthy habits for pups include 'running with the pack'
New research determines the most important factors in a healthy, happy dog lifestyle.
-
WATCH | Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls
Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows forming over Yosemite National Park waterfalls during the June 2-3 Strawberry Moon.
-
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
Novak Djokovic made clear for years that this was his goal and now he finally stands alone -- ahead of Rafael Nadal, ahead of Roger Federer, ahead of every man who ever has swung a racket.
-
Iga Swiatek doesn't want to say what she thinks she is capable of, but it's a lot
When it comes to Iga Swiatek, there is not much point in asking what's next, although there were attempts Saturday night after she beat Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in what turned into a riveting French Open final.
-
Quebec's Leylah Fernandez loses in French Open doubles final alongside American Taylor Townsend
Laval's Leylah Annie Fernandez lost alongside American partner Taylor Townsend in the French Open women's doubles final, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 1-6 to Su-Wei Hsieh and Xinyu Wang.
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
-
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.