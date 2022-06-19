'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Daniel Lints was kind and responsible with a witty sense of humour. The rural Manitoba teenager had a bright future and loving family. He played hockey and was a constant visitor to the nearby community pool.
He was a normal and happy 17-year-old until one chilly February day, he accepted a message request from what appeared to be an attractive young woman on Snapchat.
She coerced him into sending an explicit image. In minutes he was being blackmailed and within three hours he took his own life.
"I feel like he was murdered," says Derek Lints, Daniel's father, as tears stream down his cheeks.
Lints and his wife Jill say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
"I know Danny would have made a difference in this world," Jill Lints says as she sits at the family's kitchen table in Pilot Mound, Man., 180 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg. "He would have done good things and he already did do good things.
"The world lost a good person."
Policing agencies around the world have been sending out urgent warnings about sextortion against boys.
The ruse is sophisticated, says Stephen Sauer, director of Cybertip.ca at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. Organized crime rings based overseas pose as young women on social media platforms that teenagers use like Snapchat and Instagram.
They reach out to teens and give them sexual attention quickly. Users take advantage of the young boys' level of development and impulsiveness, and hastily ask for an image or a video, Sauer says.
Then the threats begin.
Sauer says the anonymous users, knowing there will be a sense of shame, say they will send the images to family and friends if the teens don't give them money.
"Young people specifically are pretty vulnerable to this." he says. "They are still developing their sense of self. They are still developing their identity and often they are engaging in sexual exploration."
Many of the teenagers -- like Danny -- empty their bank accounts. But, too often, when the blackmail continues, they take their own lives.
The RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre received a total of 52,306 complaints for the year 2020-21 -- a 510 per cent increase from seven years earlier. Experts have pointed to increasing online activity during the pandemic as a contributing factor.
Cybertip, Canada's tip line for reporting online child sexual abuse, had an average of 20 reports a month for this type of sexploitation in 2021. It shot up to 55 a month this year and increased further to 75 reports in May.
Mounties from coast to coast have put out warnings. Calgary police cautioned earlier this month that they've had nearly 50 cases in that city alone since the year began. "We believe these crimes are vastly under-reported," Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley said.
Police are telling parents to talk with their kids about online risks. RCMP say any sexploitation victim should stop communication with the instigator and notify a trusted adult, Cybertip or police.
Danny's parents say at least two other boys in their small Manitoba community were targeted in the months since their son's death.
Pilot Mound, with a population of just over 600, was the ideal place to raise their son and two daughters, they say. People look out for each other and there's a sense of safety.
They never expected a threat from across the world would slip in through social media.
Daniel was calm and contented. He worked hard and bought his first mobile tablet with his own savings to play games with friends. Derek Lints talked to his son about staying safe online.
As Daniel grew older, he was given more freedom online. He told his family about a presentation at school about Amanda Todd, who took her own life at age 15 in 2012 after years of online sextortion. A Dutch citizen is on trial in British Columbia and has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including criminal harassment and communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence.
One in three internet users in the world is a child -- one in five in Canada. Many countries are pressuring social media companies to ensure platforms are safe for that demographic.
The European Union recently agreed on landmark regulation for tech giants. Australia and New Zealand are moving in the same direction.
Canada has created an online safety advisory council to form a regulatory framework to address harmful content online.
Sauer says social media platforms have a responsibility to keep kids safe. There's much more they could do, he says.
"There seems to be a lack of will and a lack of pressure and obviously a lack of regulation in this space."
More than 10 years after Todd's death, the Lintses are frustrated that children are still endangered. They want every parent and teenager to be aware of sextortion scams. They want pressure on social media companies to keep children safe.
"This is our way of fighting back against these predators that stole Danny from us. This is what we can do right now," Jill Lints says.
"We can tell everybody."
Where to get help
Visit Canada's national cyber tip line Cybertip.ca to report online sexual abuse/exploitation, the non-consensual distribution of intimate images or other forms of online victimization of children.
If you know about a child who is in immediate danger or risk, call 911 or your local police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Pack your patience:' Experts say no end in sight for travel troubles at busy airports
As travel picks up and delays continue at Canada's busiest airport, along with the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, some are saying the situation won't ease up any time soon.
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'
Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
He's a 'proud dad' to 3 million people
To some, Summer Clayton's one-way conversations may seem silly. But his compassion and charisma come through in his TikTok videos, which have struck a chord among people who need a father figure -- or just someone who appears to listen to their troubles.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Father's Day photograph
A photo of Prince William smiling with his children on a family holiday in Jordan was released Sunday to celebrate Father's Day.
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority
French President Emmanuel Macron's alliance got the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election on Sunday, but it lost its parliamentary majority, projections show.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
Toronto
-
Two men shot dead at Brampton Father's Day event
Two men are dead after shots were fired in Brampton early Sunday morning.
-
Experts say Ontario's right to disconnect law too vague to help work-life balance
Lise Jasmin appreciates the flexibility of her job as a community health nurse in Ottawa, but the mix of at-home and in-office work as well as varied scheduling makes it tough to fully disconnect when she's off the clock.
-
Summer starts this Tuesday. Here are 12 major events set to return to Toronto
After two long years without some of the biggest summer festivities in Toronto, this season is sure to be a memorable one with a number of festivals and celebrations returning to the city for in-person events.
Ottawa
-
80 per cent of OPH spending in 2021 was on COVID-19
More than 80 per cent of the money Ottawa Public Health spent in 2021 was used in the fight against COVID-19, according to an annual report prepared for Monday’s board of health meeting.
-
Dog rescued from rollover 'shaken up but uninjured'
A driver suffered minor injuries in a rollover in the eastern Greenbelt and firefighters helped care for a special passenger.
-
Search underway for missing kayaker in Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que.
A search is underway to find a kayaker who disappeared during an outing on Saturday in Lac Sainte-Marie, Que., about 80 km north of Gatineau.
Barrie
-
Experts say Ontario's right to disconnect law too vague to help work-life balance
Lise Jasmin appreciates the flexibility of her job as a community health nurse in Ottawa, but the mix of at-home and in-office work as well as varied scheduling makes it tough to fully disconnect when she's off the clock.
-
Painting pickets: Stayner initiative brightens up community garden
A community garden in Stayner, Ont. brings colour to the area through the love of art.
-
Premier Doug Ford marches in York region Pride parade
Premier Doug Ford made an unannounced appearance at the York region's Pride parade in Newmarket, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shootings, emergency room wait times, driveway surprise: Top stories of the week
A response from police after two Kitchener shootings, an extra-long wait in Waterloo Region emergency rooms, and a surprise driveway paving round out the top stories of the week.
-
One person injured, suspect at large after shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
London
-
Vehicle drives into Chop Steakhouse in south London
A vehicle crashed into a London steakhouse during dinnertime Saturday night, according to the London Fire Department.
-
'Spending time with dad': Hundreds attend Good Vibrations Car Show in St. Thomas, Ont.
Fathers were enjoying the beautiful weather with their sons and daughters all around the London region Sunday. The Good Vibrations Annual Car Show was back after a hiatus for COVID-19 and hundreds of car enthusiasts were taking advantage.
-
Experts say Ontario's right to disconnect law too vague to help work-life balance
Lise Jasmin appreciates the flexibility of her job as a community health nurse in Ottawa, but the mix of at-home and in-office work as well as varied scheduling makes it tough to fully disconnect when she's off the clock.
Windsor
-
Stellantis must end vaccine mandate for auto workers in Windsor, Brampton next week: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled Stellantis must lift its vaccine mandate for auto workers in its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants on June 25.
-
Sunny skies for Father’s Day Sunday, but summer heat slated to return
Families in Windsor celebrating Father’s Day can expect plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures as part of the last weekend of spring, but the seasonal temps aren’t here to stay.
-
Experts say Ontario's right to disconnect law too vague to help work-life balance
Lise Jasmin appreciates the flexibility of her job as a community health nurse in Ottawa, but the mix of at-home and in-office work as well as varied scheduling makes it tough to fully disconnect when she's off the clock.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters go topless after Quebec City police harass sunbathing woman
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day, a topless demonstration will take place on Sunday in Montreal.
-
Landslide risk forces dozens from their homes in Saguenay, Que.
The number of households evacuated in La Baie, Saguenay, continues to climb due to the risk of a landslide.
-
Oh, dam: Major collapse on Quebec road after beaver dam breaks
A roadway in Quebec's Lanaudiere region was severed in half Saturday after a beaver dam gave way.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
The Manitoba Marathon has been cancelled and runners are being asked to turn around due to the sweltering heat.
-
Tornado watch issued in parts of western Manitoba
Tornado watches have been issued in parts of western Manitoba as severe thunderstorms are set to cross the provincial border Sunday.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued another severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary on Sunday.
-
Alberta man charged in highway crash that killed 2 people
The collision happened on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, on Friday, June 17.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
Edmonton
-
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
-
'It provides comfort': SafeWalk program launches in northeast Edmonton
Two community organizations are collaborating to provide a new pilot program to help women in northeast Edmonton feel comfortable walking, taking transit, or going to the playground with their children.
-
New exhibit showcases Métis culture and history with bison
'Lii Buflo: A Métis Way of Life,' a new art exhibit on display in St. Albert, showcases the historic relationship between the Métis people and bison.
Vancouver
-
Missing Whistler SAR member found dead, association confirms
A Whistler Search and Rescue Society member missing since Thursday has been found dead, the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association confirmed Sunday.
-
2 injured in Coquitlam shooting, RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a shooting that sent two people to hospital in the city Saturday evening.
-
BC SPCA shelters 'overwhelmed,' discount on cat adoption fees offered
Overwhelmed with incoming animals, the BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adult cat adoption fees for the next 10 days in hopes of clearing up space in its shelters.
Politics
-
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
-
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Health
-
Canada expected to finish review of first COVID-19 shot for youngest kids in weeks
Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.
-
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
-
Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Trump administration finding that the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup does not pose a serious health risk and is 'not likely' to cause cancer in humans.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
-
U.S. senators press TikTok on whether it allows Russian 'pro-war propaganda'
Republican senators on Friday asked TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports the social media site had allowed Russian state-approved media content but barred other videos.
Entertainment
-
2 Florida deputies disciplined for sharing news of Bob Saget's death before his family was notified, internal report says
Two Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputies have been disciplined for sharing information about Bob Saget's death with members of the public before the comedian's family had been notified, according to the results of an internal investigation by the sheriff's department.
-
'Lightyear' stays earthbound, 'Jurassic World' holds No. 1
'Lightyear' did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar's first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its debut weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
-
2 dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Two actors on the Netflix series The Chosen One were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.
Business
-
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
-
Corporate Pride campaigns are back, but advocates want more than 'rainbow washing'
Throughout June, advertisements from brands featuring Pride imagery appear on televisions, billboards and especially social media feeds. But if the policies, products and political activities of a company during the other 11 months of the year don't line up with its colourful advertising during Pride month, they are increasingly likely to be called out for "rainbow washing" -- public displays of support for the LGBTQ community that are temporary and not backed up by action.
-
How the crypto market came crashing down
As the cryptocurrency market continues to come crashing down, experts say it underscores a need for stronger consumer protection.
Lifestyle
-
He's a 'proud dad' to 3 million people
To some, Summer Clayton's one-way conversations may seem silly. But his compassion and charisma come through in his TikTok videos, which have struck a chord among people who need a father figure -- or just someone who appears to listen to their troubles.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
-
Heinz, Wonder partner to end hot dog bun, wiener mismatch
As part of a deal with Heinz, Wonder says it will soon sell hot dog buns in packs of 10 in an effort to address the longstanding mismatch with wieners.
Sports
-
As Title IX turns 50, change likely on the horizon for U.S. anti-discrimination law
At least 19 states now either bar or limit participation in sports by transgender athletes, who are at the centre of a polarizing, politicized debate, even though only a fraction of them are believed to be among America's 8.5 million high school and college athletes.
-
Berrettini retains Queen's title, looking good for Wimbledon
Matteo Berrettini retained his grass-court Queen's Club title by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final on Sunday. It backed up his title triumph in Stuttgart last week, which also was on grass.
-
Verstappen edges Alonso to win pole for Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen overcame slick conditions to win his second pole of the season, and Fernando Alonso used the wet track to earn his first front row start in a decade in rainy qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Autos
-
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
For fans and businesses, Montreal F1 marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to fall to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.