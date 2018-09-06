Woman held captive, tortured and forced to work as escort: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested a man after they say a woman was imprisoned, tortured and forced to work as an escort.
Police say the woman was forced to travel from southern Ontario to Winnipeg.
There, they say she was forcibly confined in a freezer and assaulted with electric shocks.
The woman was finally able to escape to a police station to get help.
On Sunday, police arrested a 29-year-old Winnipeg man.
Andres Michael Pavao faces a slew of charges including trafficking, assault, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.
