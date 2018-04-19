Edmonton police charge youth in sex trafficking case involving girl
Edmonton police have laid human-trafficking charges against a youth accused of sexually exploiting a girl.
Police say the youth met the girl at a mall and spent time with her for a month, showering her with expensive gifts.
They allege he held her against her will and began trafficking her for sex.
Police say she was apprehended under Alberta's Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act and has been given help through Children's Services.
The ages of the youth and the girl were not released.
He has been charged with procuring a person under 18, trafficking of a person under 18 and obtaining material benefit from the sexual service of a person under 18.
