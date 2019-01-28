OTTAWA – Members of Parliament are making history this morning, taking their seats and beginning debate in the new House of Commons inside the renovated West Block.

The sitting got underway at 11 a.m. with debate on a private members' motion M-207, which calls on the House to recognize May 5 as Dutch Heritage Day.

Not only is the sitting historic - because it’s the first day in the new Chamber that MPs will be calling home for a decade or more as Centre Block undergoes considerable renovation - Monday also marks the kick-off of the final six months of Parliament before the Oct. 21 federal election.

Partisan shots taken

Already all sides are ramping up their partisan attacks on each other. Convened in Ottawa this weekend, the Official Opposition Conservatives plotted out their parliamentary strategy and made some platform pronouncements, including vowing to lower taxes and balance the federal budget.

"As us parliamentarians get back to work in Ottawa, and as you candidates head back to the campaign trail in your ridings, I leave you with this: The everyday Canadians we fight for can't afford four more years of Justin Trudeau. They can't afford four more years of a Prime Minister who is always spending other people's money and making them pay for his mistakes," Scheer told a pool of parliamentarians and candidates.

First-thing Monday morning, the federal Liberal Party issued a missive taking direct aim at Scheer’s economic plans, saying they will make "deep cuts to services that Canadians rely on." The statement called him a "right wing populist."

The statement was signed by cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, who was just last week named one of the Liberal’s National Campaign Committee co-chairs for the 2019 election.

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is not on the Hill today, as he’s focused on his February byelection race. His parliamentary representative Guy Caron and finance critic Peter Julian did speak with reporters in the new House of Commons foyer Monday morning, however, marking the first ever media availability there.

They faced questions about the prospect of current NDP MPs not running again, and touted their "strong" parliamentary team, despite Singh's absence.

Julian said the fall federal campaign will be the real test. "I find the Trudeau government falls far short on a whole range of issues," he said.

All eyes on QP

By noon, debate will have moved on to Bill C-57, which makes changes to the Federal Sustainable Development Act. It’s a priority bill for the government and was returned to the House with Senate amendments late last year. Debate on the Senate amendments is scheduled to last until question period gets underway at 2:15 p.m., and will resume afterwards.

During the daily question period, expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be asked about the ongoing diplomatic dispute with China, further inflamed this weekend by the firing of Canada’s ambassador to China John McCallum.

Though, if the opposition parties chose to frame this QP as a set-up of the key issues they’ll be pushing through the sitting, expect other questions from the Conservatives on taxes and NDP inquiries about housing.

