WATCH: Quebec MNA offers to take care of opposition member's baby boy

A Quebec MNA offered to take care of an opposition member's baby Wednesday while she questioned a minister during a parliamentary commission.

Liberal MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Gregory Kelley welcomed baby Gabriel shortly after the provincial election last fall, and the baby boy accompanies his parents as the national assembly sits in Quebec City.

During a parliamentary commission studying the Justice Ministry's spending, CAQ MNA Valérie Schmaltz offered to take care of the baby during Rizqy's time to question the minister.

After Schmaltz took the baby, Rikqy thanked her colleagues for their flexibility and collaboration as she had to juggle with schedule.

Minister Simon Jolin-Barette is heard saying this a true example of what it’s like to be a MNA and a new parent. MNAs are not entitled to paid parental leave granted under the Quebec Parental Insurance Plan.

Back in March, the new house speaker Nathalie Roy told The Canadian Press she wants to have a drop-in day care in the Quebec National Assembly, and that discussions about parental leave would be taking place.