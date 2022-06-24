WATCH: Puppy escapes bald eagle after getting snatched from B.C. backyard

An eight-month-old puppy named Coco miraculously escaped the claws of a bald eagle after the bird swopped down and snatched her from a backyard in Metlakatla, B.C.

A doorbell camera recorded the moment the tiny dog was taken, only to return moments later after a quick escape

The dog was treated by a veterinarian the next morning, and has since recovered “like nothing happened,” according to Coco’s owner Justin Dudoward.

