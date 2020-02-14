TORONTO -- Trains aren’t moving but rhetoric is sure being rolled out as the anti-pipeline protests that have derailed vital freight movement in eastern Ontario and passenger rail travel across Canada continue.

Meetings are scheduled between Indigenous leaders and federal ministers who are looking to negotiate an end to the rail blockades in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., while premiers and opposition leaders are calling for immediate action to end the disruptions, which have already seen dozens of arrests.

The protests began last week after the RCMP enforced a court injunction against Indigenous leaders and their supporters who had been halting construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, a major piece of a $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export project on the B.C. coast.

The 670-kilometre pipeline crosses the traditional territories of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation.

Indigenous leaders in B.C.'s northwest have invited federal and B.C. politicians to meetings, while following through on a promise to ensure a blockade of CN Rail tracks near New Hazelton, B.C. would come down during talks.

The blockade had been in place since Saturday, preventing shipments to the Port of Prince Rupert. But Indigenous leaders have warned the blockade could go back up if the province doesn't agree to cancel Coastal GasLink's pipeline permit during the scheduled talks.

Demonstrators who are blocking tracks near Belleville, Ont., a critical corridor linking Montreal and Ottawa with Toronto, say they're standing with those opposed to the pipeline.

A court injunction sought by Canadian National Railway has been granted in Ontario that gives the OPP authority to clear the protesters, but as yet no enforcement action has been taken.

CN said Thursday it was starting a progressive shutdown in its eastern freight network due to the blockade, while Via Rail cancelled all service on CN tracks in Canada.

Only two northern Via routes – Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas – will remain open.

In addition to being a major inconvenience to passengers, the disruptions will cause a huge economic hit. The shutdown by CN is largely seen as a move to pressure Ottawa to take action.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the rule of law must be followed and federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says the blockades are "illegal," the federal government has largely taken a hands-off approach, saying enforcing injunctions against protesters is a provincial responsibility.

“One thing is clear: the path to resolution of this issue is through dialogue and seeking to build consensus,” said Garneau during a press conference in Toronto Friday morning.

Garneau says that approach has worked in New Hazelton and he’s optimistic it can lead to resolutions in Quebec and Ontario.

Garneau says the federal government has been in constant talks with rail operators, business leaders and Indigenous protesters and is “committed to working on these matters in a manner consistent with its broader commitments to reconciliation. We also are a country that is a proud democracy that believes in the rule of law.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer came out swinging Friday morning, saying Trudeau must order the RCMP to enforce the rule of law where they have jurisdiction and clear the protesters he says are threatening thousands of jobs.

“These protesters, these activists, may have the luxury of spending days at a time at a blockade but they need to check their privilege. They need to check their privilege and let people whose jobs depend on the railway business, small businesses and farmers do their jobs.”

He accused Trudeau of refusing to call the protests illegal and allowing a small number of activists to hold the economy hostage while being overseas “on a vanity project” to win a UN vote.

If the rule of law is not enforced, said Scheer, the Liberals will be “setting a dangerous precedent that a small few can have a devastating impact on the lives of countless Canadians.”

There are signs the protests are intensifying.

The B.C. Supreme Court granted an injunction Thursday that authorizes police to arrest and remove people participating in any further blockades at the legislature building in Victoria. Hundreds of people blocked the entrances to the legislature earlier this week in support of pipeline protests.

Hundreds of people marched in an anti-pipeline protest late Thursday afternoon through downtown Saskatoon and as the New Hazelton blockade was coming down, another was going up near the Pitt River bridge in Coquitlam. As a result, B.C.’s TransLink announced Friday morning that the West Coast Express service will not run, and will be replaced by buses.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is demanding that Ottawa provide clarity on future resource development applications, saying the rail blockades show there needs to be a better process.

Pallister made the remarks after an anti-pipeline blockade of a major rail line west of Winnipeg came down. Activists have promised that more protests are coming.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said it is up to Trudeau to solve the problem.

As the turmoil continues, TC Energy, which is building the $6.2-billion pipeline that will take liquefied natural gas from northeastern B.C. to an export terminal now under construction in Kitimat, is proceeding with work at more than 30 sites.

The economic impact of the rail disruption has yet to be fully felt.

CN says the halt may lead to temporary layoffs for eastern Canadian staff and the Teamsters Union, which represents 16,000 works in the rail industry, warns that 6,000 works could be affected.

CN moves more than $300 billion a year in goods, much of that to the U.S., says Garneau, making it a significant trade issue. It won’t take long for the shutdown to affect a variety of key products, he said, including propane, jet fuel and de-icing chemicals, chlorine for drinking water, agricultural exports, and aluminum and lumber needed in the construction industry.