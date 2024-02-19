Vancouver and Toronto renters lament quality of life more than homeowners: StatCan

Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday. Investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, according to RCMP.
Renters across the country faced record low vacancy rates and record high rent increases in 2023, but Statistics Canada says Toronto and Vancouver residents who don't own their homes face the greatest financial and mental pressures.
The agency says survey results over the last few years show renters are more prone to reporting lower quality of life than homeowners, especially in Vancouver and Toronto.
Statistics Canada says young people surveyed in 2023 were less likely to report "high overall life satisfaction" and "excellent or good mental health" compared with older Canadians 55 and up.
People aged 15 to 29 also reported feeling lonely and less "hopeful about the future" than older people from 2016 through 2022.
Statistics Canada says those living in Toronto and Vancouver in 2021 through 2023 reported lower life satisfaction than others in B.C. and Ontario, and also had a lower sense of "belonging to their community."
The agency says during that same time residents in Toronto and Vancouver were much less likely than people living elsewhere in their provinces to report having good mental health, with the financial strain of shelter costs possibly affecting their feelings about their quality of life.
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
Video shows two people in a kayak and a paddleboarder getting dangerously close to a surfacing humpback whale off the coast of Hawaii.
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
Five people were taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say a stranger is now facing charges after being found in a Chelsea resident's kitchen pouring himself a glass of rum early morning on Monday.
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
The Schneider family is spending their Family Day mourning the first anniversary of the day Ron Peterson died following an assault in downtown Barrie.
Tax season is officially underway, and while it may be easy to put it off, one expert strongly recommends tackling tax returns head-on to avoid any last-minute rushes before the April 30 deadline.
Officers arrested a man found drinking in the police station parking lot.
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
Residents in a west London, Ont. neighbourhood are calling on the city to do more to put the brakes on speeding, specifically along Andover Drive.
A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.
Habitat for Humanity kids in Windsor talk about the importance of a home as they got the keys to their new place on Monday.
The Canadian Armed Forces is planning a career fair in Windsor.
Chatham-Kent police say they have arrested a wanted man after a disturbance at a local Tim Hortons.
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree Monday murder after a woman was fatally stabbed on Montreal's South Shore.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
The owners of Pornhub say blocking access to Canadians is among options they're considering as they try to persuade parliamentarians to reject an approach for age verification outlined in a controversial Senate bill.
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
Serge Hébert started a new business as a way for hobbyists in the Greater Moncton area to connect in person and have a place to meet.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man, who was wanted on several warrants, was arrested last week during a traffic stop where drugs and weapons were found in a vehicle.
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
Saskatchewan skip Skylar Ackerman has always been around curling. She started throwing rocks when she was 10 years old.
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Richmond on Family Day in opposition to city council’s recent vote to explore a local supervised consumption site, despite health officials already having quashed the idea.
Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to help identify two suspects captured on video kicking the door of a home in what police describe as a "targeted" harassment campaign against two seniors.
Mounties are investigating an attempted robbery in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
Joaquin Oliver’s voice echoes through the hallways of Congress on the sixth anniversary of his death.
A-list celebrities leaped to their feet on Sunday night when movie icon Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the BAFTA awards in London.
Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, marking the honor with a performance of his hits and an emotional speech.
The union representing 9,300 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
The number of passengers flying through Dubai International Airport surged last year beyond its total for 2019 -- just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
Senior communities around the United States participated in a recently published Stanford University study that found that large majorities of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, improving both their emotions and their interactions with staff.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
