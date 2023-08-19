'Unlikely' fire near Yellowknife will reach outskirts by end of weekend but 'threat' remains: N.W.T.

Officials in the Northwest Territories say they do not expect a fire near Yellowknife to reach the city's boundaries by the end of the weekend in part due to cooler conditions. However, they warn that the "threat to the area remains."

The territorial government's most recent update Saturday says that while the fires near Yellowknife remain out of control, a few millimetres of rain in certain areas have helped the current situation.

"It is now unlikely this fire would reach the outskirts of Yellowknife by the end of the weekend due to the slightly cooler-than-forecast conditions, help from rain, and successful firefighting efforts," the update reads. "This is good news, but there are still tough, hot, dry, windy days ahead."

Officials in the Northwest Territories have been monitoring a fire 15 kilometres to the northwest of Yellowknife, especially with winds shifting and blowing to the east.

Crews have created firebreaks, or strips of land that are cleared of trees and brush that could fuel fires, and used sprinklers and air tankers to help stop the fire from potentially spreading.

The government warns that westerly winds and warmer temperatures in the 20s are expected Sunday, which "will lead to increased fire behaviour" from noon into later in the evening.

"A little bit of rain does not mean it is safe to come back to Yellowknife, N'Dilo, Dettah or the Ingraham Trail," the update says, referencing other communities also affected by the wildfires.

"There are still tough days ahead and threat to the area remains. To make a major impact the fire would have to receive significant amounts of rain."

There were 236 active fires in the Northwest Territories as of noon MDT Saturday. The territory has seen a total of 269 fires so far this year that have burned more than 21,000 square kilometres.

The weather forecast for Yellowknife has pointed to a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, along with wind gusts from the northwest.

Air quality statements were in effect for Yellowknife and other surrounding areas due to the wildfire smoke, while the local air quality index ranged from "very high" earlier in the morning to about "moderate" closer to noon.

REMAINING RESIDENTS URGED TO LEAVE YELLOWKNIFE

Officials in the Northwest Territories, where about half of the population has been displaced due to ongoing wildfires, said in an update Friday evening that more than 19,000 people have left Yellowknife to date.

Of the 2,600 people still left in the capital, 1,600 are considered non-essential workers.

"It happens in every community that is trying to evacuate," Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty told CTV News Channel on Saturday.

"There's a few folks that just want to stay and protect their property or they don't think it's real, they think it's not a threat, so it's a challenge, but we'll continue to stress — now is the time to leave. The time is not when it's actually a critical emergency."

Alty said the reason is so crews who are helping to protect the community can "focus on the threat at hand and not trying to get people out of the way of the danger."

"So, again, really encourage anybody, if your family is still here, keep trying to encourage them to leave," she added.

Yellowknife, a city of about 22,000 people, and other communities in the Northwest Territories are currently under an evacuation order and the territorial government has declared a state of emergency because of the fires.

Most residents have fled to Alberta and Manitoba by road and evacuation flights. More flights out of Yellowknife were scheduled Saturday.

The B.C. government, meanwhile, has also declared a state of emergency due to fires there, namely in the West Kelowna area.

Alty said while there has been some rain, it is still not enough to control the fire.

"I don't want to paint the over-positive picture because I also have heard, 'Oh, OK, it's safe to come back.' No, no, no, no, it's not," she said.

Evacuees from Yellowknife, the territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, queue up to get gas at Big River Service in Fort Providence, N.W.T., Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden

RADIO STATION FEELS 'STUNTED' OVER META BLACKOUT

Devin Bellinger, programming director for 100.1 True North Radio in Yellowknife, told CTV News Channel that he saw people at local grocery stores and trying to fill up their vehicles on Friday.

"There's a lot of mixed feelings about people leaving on their own accord," he said. "Maybe some people were getting their last-minute supplies yesterday, but there were also a lot of people who did leave."

Bellinger has chosen to stay behind but said he has plans in place to leave by air or vehicle if he needs to.

Highway 3, the only major roadway in or out of Yellowknife, remains open and officials say thousands of people and vehicles have already left the city.

"If the fires breach the city, I'm sure a lot of those people who would stay behind will probably take off at that point," Bellinger said.

However, he said the ability to communicate to listeners and readers through social media has been "stunted" due to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, blocking some Canadians from seeing news on their platforms in opposition to the federal government's Online News Act.

The law forces companies such as Meta and Google to develop agreements to compensate news companies for sharing their content.

Meta said in a statement Thursday that Canadians could still use the company's platforms "to connect with their communities and access reputable information, including content from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organizations."

Content posted on the Facebook page for 100.1 True North could not be viewed by CTVNews.ca at the time of publication.

"We are able to still update our website and the problem is it's hard to reach everyone who's evacuated, who follows our social (media pages) because of this," Bellinger said.

"And whoever is to blame for it, it's certainly something that tech giants should consider in emergency situations like this."

News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and the CBC have filed a request to the Competition Bureau to investigate and prohibit Meta from blocking news on its platforms. CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is a member of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters.

With files from CTV National News Alberta Bureau Chief Bill Fortier