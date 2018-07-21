

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two flavours of Uncle Ben’s rice products are being recalled over fears of Salmonella contamination among the seasoning pouches.

Mars Food Canada says the seasoning pouches in its Uncle Ben’s Fast & Fancy Broccoli and Cheddar, and Fast & Fancy Country Chicken flavoured rice could be contaminated with Salmonella.

It said it is voluntarily withdrawing the two products “out of an abundance of caution” and added that there have been no reports of illness associated with the products.

While the rice products are sold across Canada, the recall affects only products sold in eastern Canada. Mars Food said most of the products have been pulled from shelves and it’s working with several retailers in eastern Canada to have the rest of the product removed from stores.

“Please note that this is an isolated incident and that no other Uncle Ben's products have been affected or are included in the withdrawal and are safe to consume,” the company said in a new release.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning include fever, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Consumers with questions can call Mars Food at 1-800-734-3226 for further information.