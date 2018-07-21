Loblaw recalls chicken nuggets, chicken fries due to possible salmonella
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 22, 2018 10:31AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain No Name brand Chicken Nuggets and unbranded $10 Chicken Fries due to possible salmonella contamination.
The nuggets were sold in 907-gram packages (UPC code 0 60383 89685 0), while the fries were sold in 1.81-kilogram packages (UPC code 0 60249 01411 4).
Both products were distributed nationally, and should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been at least seven reported illnesses, including one hospitalization, associated with the products.
The agency says the cases were reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
Symptoms of salmonella poisoning often include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications can also include severe arthritis.
