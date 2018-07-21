Ritz Bits cracker sandwiches recalled over Salmonella worries
Mondelēz Canada is recalling Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches cheese and pizza flavours
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 8:44AM EDT
Several lots of Christie brand Ritz Bits Sandwiches in the Cheese and Pizza flavours are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Mondelēz Canada is recalling crackers sold in 180-gram packages, as well as in cases of smaller Snak Paks of 42 grams. The full list of recalled lots is on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency website.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. Nevertheless, consumers are advised not to consume any of the recalled products.
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
The CFIA says symptoms of salmonella poisoning often include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications can also include severe arthritis.
Consumer with questions can call the Mondelēz Canada Consumer Response Centre at 1-844-366-1172
