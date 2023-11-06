Two Nigerian workers killed in generator explosion at Canada's high commission
Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja.
Global Affairs Canada said an investigation is underway but there is no belief at this time that the explosion was anything other than a terrible accident.
Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Management Agency in Abuja, said a fire broke out in the morning while workers were servicing generators.
"The fire occurred when the tank of diesel in the generator house containing 2,000 litres exploded," Isa told The Associated Press, adding that both people killed were Nigerian maintenance workers.
Two more maintenance workers were being treated for severe burns, she added.
Global Affairs Canada said in a statement that one of the two killed was a locally hired employee of the high commission.
"We can confirm all other staff at the high commission are safe and unharmed," the statement said.
Global Affairs also said it has closed the mission, located in the diplomatic quarter of Abuja, until further notice.
"We are now ensuring that the site is safe and will work with local authorities in determining the cause of the explosion," the department wrote.
"An investigation will be carried out, but at this point everything points to an accident rather than a deliberate act."
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed the explosion midafternoon Monday in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the (two) people killed in this tragedy," she wrote.
The office of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu published an image of smoke wafting from the building. A spokesman wrote that Tinubu expressed condolences, and offered his government's "full support" to those working at the high commission.
Global Affairs Canada data, provided to the Senate foreign affairs committee, said that as of August 2022 there were 12 Canadian diplomats and 32 locally hired staff at the Nigerian high commission.
With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
EXPLAINER: What is Gaza's Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war's death toll?
How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
Two Nigerian workers killed in generator explosion at Canada's high commission
Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians in the Gaza Strip who were told they might be able to get out of the besieged Palestinian territory over the weekend are instead still waiting for their chance to escape.
Threads of love: How knitters are bringing comfort to children in warzones
In a small church about an hour away from Ottawa, a community of knitters is working to keep the memory of one Canadian war veteran alive.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
Toronto
-
'All of a sudden I started smelling smoke': Woman recounts escaping from burning vehicle on Hwy. 401
A 32-year-old woman says she is lucky to be alive after her car randomly caught fire while she was driving on Highway 401 last weekend.
-
Police investigating fatal daylight shooting at Scarborough apartment building
One person is dead after a daylight shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building on Monday afternoon.
-
Jewish group speaks out after cafes targeted in pro-Palestinian rallies
An advocacy group is vowing that the city’s Jewish community will not be intimidated after another Jewish-owned business was targeted as part of protests related to the Israel-Hamas war over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating daytime shooting in Centretown
Ottawa paramedics say a man was taken to hospital after a shooting in Centretown in the middle of the afternoon Monday.
-
Man accused of threatening Ottawa rabbi
Ottawa police have laid several charges against a 29-year-old man after a local rabbi reported a threatening phone call.
-
Ottawans rally to donate blood after hospital fire, but the need is still strong
Canadian Blood Services says there are more than 300 appointments empty and available this week for donations in Ottawa.
Barrie
-
Rain, freezing rain and snow in the forecast across central Ontario: Here's when to expect it
A low-pressure system is expected to cross over the Great Lakes mid-week, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to northern Ontario.
-
Ontario tribunal deliberates fate of Wasaga Beach doctor accused of sexual abuse, unprofessional conduct
The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal is now deciding the fate of a suspended Wasaga Beach and Angus family doctor accused of sexual abuse and inappropriate relationships.
-
Garbage fire dumped onto Horseshoe Valley Road takes 60,000 gallons water to extinguish
It took fire crews 60,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that ignited in the back of a garbage truck late Monday morning as it travelled on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener considers housing options to keep up with growth of Conestoga College
The City of Kitchener is attempting to find a balance in the Lower Doon area of Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
-
Alleged impaired driver hits two cars, drives through front yards in Kitchener
An alleged impaired driver has been arrested after he allegedly hit two other cars, mounted the curb, drove on the sidewalk, then rolled through two font yards.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Veltman jury on 'standby': Evidence concludes in Windsor, Ont. terror trial
Lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman concluded their case Monday afternoon and the Crown did not call any new evidence. As a result, the jury of 13 people was sent home and asked to be on standby until Friday at the earliest.
-
'I’m not going to be homeless': Motel tenants won’t be evicted after homeless hub plan cancelled
Linda Boxall was crying tears of joy after finding out she’ll be able to stay in her motel in London, Ont.’s north end. Living as a permanent tenant at the Lighthouse Inn for five years, Boxall was worried she’d be evicted when the city planned to turn the inn into a hub for the homeless.
-
Winter travel season extended as Air Transat kicks off flights to sunny destinations out of London, Ont.
If November’s cool, dreary and rainy weather has you dreaming of turquoise-blue water and white sand beaches, then you might just be in luck.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Stellantis auto workers ratify new collective agreement: Unifor
On Monday, auto workers voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement between Unifor and Stellantis, representing approximately 8,200 workers.
-
Windsor man uses Apple AirTag to track down stolen car
Saamer Mansoor had a more eventful Sunday morning than most.
-
Could the waiting game finally be over for Boblo Island residents as ferry shutdown continues?
An in-camera meeting Monday of the Windsor-Essex Board of Health did not include Amherstburg's mayor — all because the ongoing Boblo ferry shutdown has left him without a car.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector unions go on strike, announce 72-hour walkout later this month
Members of four major public sector unions in Quebec walked off the job on Monday and promised another series of strikes later this month if progress isn't made at the bargaining table.
-
Transit companies want meeting with premier but Quebec transport minister says her offer is 'final'
Quebec's transport minister made it clear Monday when it comes to her offer to transit companies: there will be no more negotiating.
-
Montreal police investigating possible drive-by shooting in Saint-Michel
Montreal police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after gunshots were reported in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood
Atlantic
-
Man wanted for hitting pedestrian with car arrested: Truro police
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police say he hit another man with a car in Truro, N.S., last week.
-
Man facing first-degree murder charge following fatal Halifax stabbing
A man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the Spryfield area of Halifax last year.
-
Canada Post pays tribute to N.S. war hero Mona Parsons
Canada Post unveiled a new stamp Monday in honour of Mona Parsons, a war hero from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely horrendous': City exploring options for lights at St. James Costco
A proposal at city hall could make it safer and easier to get in and out of a Winnipeg Costco.
-
Man accused of killing four women, disposing of bodies, pleads not guilty in Winnipeg
A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing.
-
Manitoba woman charged in fatal rollover had three-times legal blood alcohol limit: RCMP
A woman has died and another is facing an impaired driving charge after a minivan rolled into a ditch off a Manitoba roadway.
Calgary
-
Westbound Glenmore Trail closed during Monday evening commute due to rollover
Calgary emergency crews closed a section of Glenmore Trail on Monday afternoon following a crash.
-
Father of boy abducted by Randall Hopley in 2011 speaks on high-risk sex offender’s latest flight from law
The father of a boy kidnapped by Randall Hopley more than a decade ago says authorities did not contact him to let him know the man walked away from his halfway house over the weekend.
-
Northwest Calgary elementary school placed into lockdown due to nearby police investigation
A northwest Calgary elementary school was locked down on Monday afternoon due to a police investigation in the community.
Edmonton
-
Concerns expressed over Alberta premier's promise to protect parental rights in speech to UCP
It was her promise to keep parents in control of their children's education that garnered the loudest cheers and rounds of applause for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at her party's annual general meeting this weekend in Calgary.
-
Fort Saskatchewan couple celebrating doubly unique birth of daughter
Kinsley Jane's birth is a story her parents will be telling for the rest of her life.
-
Gun in Glastonbury weapons complaint found to be airsoft gun: police
A man has been released without charges after a weapons complaint in the Glastonbury neighbourhood on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Social media warning about 'extremely violent' Vancouver sexual assault prompts police investigation
An alarming social media post that began circulating Sunday in Vancouver has prompted a police investigation, according to authorities.
-
Victim uncooperative after stabbing at Gallery nightclub, Vancouver police say
Police are investigating a stabbing inside the Gallery nightclub in South Vancouver that happened early Saturday morning, less than one week after two men were shot outside the establishment.
-
Mounties investigating suspicious death in Surrey
Police in Surrey say they are investigating a man’s death in Fraser Heights.
Politics
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
-
Feds put $5M toward security for community groups who fear hate-motivated crimes
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is spending $5 million on private security and other safety measures for community groups worried about an increase in hate-fuelled violence.
-
Premiers say Ottawa must ensure carbon pricing measures are fair to all Canadians
Canada's premiers presented a rare unified front Monday as they took turns saying Ottawa's recent changes to its carbon pricing measures were unfairly applied across the country.
Health
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Google's antitrust headaches compound with another trial, this one targeting its Play Store
Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the same time it's still entangled in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Backstage with the Fugees: Pras on his hip-hop legacy as he awaits sentencing in conspiracy case
It's Sunday night, backstage ahead of the second Los Angeles show of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees' anniversary tour. It will be a few hours yet before Hill opens the concert with a solo set of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," 25 years after its release. The seats in the arena are slowing starting to fill.
-
'Priscilla' stars Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi on trust, Sofia and souvenirs
As a child of the South, actor Cailee Spaeny grew up steeped in Graceland mythology, memorabilia and Elvis Presley tunes. Her mother loved Elvis and it wasn't unusual for a trip to that famous house in Memphis, Tennessee, to count as a family vacation.
-
'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering
An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
Business
-
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month in October, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
Lifestyle
-
Mind-altering ketamine becomes new pain treatment in the U.S., despite little research or regulation
As U.S. doctors scale back their use of opioid painkillers, a new option for hard-to-treat pain is taking root: ketamine, the decades-old surgical drug that is now a trendy psychedelic therapy.
-
Quebec retirees win $55M lottery jackpot on Halloween
Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
Sports
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
-
'I owe everything to her:' Bombers' Brady Oliveira credits success to mom Shani
When Shani Oliveira is told youngest son Brady proudly calls himself a "momma's boy," she pauses before she responds.
-
Former Canadian skating coach Richard Gauthier sentenced to 12 months for sex assault
A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach was sentenced on Monday to 12 months in jail for sexual assault and gross indecency against a teenage athlete in the 1980s.
Autos
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.