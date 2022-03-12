Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip by slapping new sanctions on Roman Abramovich and four other Russia oligarchs.

Trudeau announced in Warsaw that their assets will be frozen, and restrictions placed on 32 military entities in Russia.

Abramovich is a major shareholder in Evraz, a British multinational manufacturing company that operates a steel mill in Regina.

G7 leaders issued a joint statement yesterday backing Ukraine, calling for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops and promising further sanctions and economic policies targeting Russia's economy.

That includes denying Russia “most-favoured nation” status for trading, which would prevent Russia from exporting goods to the G7 at favourable tariff rates.

Canadians will soon get to hear directly from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has agreed to address Parliament on Tuesday, March 15th.