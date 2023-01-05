Transport minister says Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
The Minister said he met Sunwing’s president Len Corrado Thursday morning, who reiterated the apology the airline gave customers after it left some customers stranded at airports across the country and outside of Canada.
In an interview with iHeartRadio Host Vassy Kapelos on Thursday, Alghabra also said Sunwing lacked “slack” in their operation which led to “frustrating incidents” during the holiday travel, and that the lack of communication from the airline to customers was “unacceptable.”
Alghabra said that he had met with Corrado earlier Thursday to discuss the airline’s failings.
“I expressed to him the frustration that I felt on behalf of Canadians and I know many, many of their customers felt,” he said. “And I posed many questions to him.
“There’s a lot of things that came together, unfortunately, at the same time, certainly driven by the extreme weather events that took place in two different parts of the country, and the ramification that had on the air sector, but I think Sunwing itself had its own operational issues that, unfortunately caused a lot of frustrations for many of their customers.”
In a statement Thursday, Sunwing apologized for flight disruptions which left flyers stranded over the winter holidays, but added that “most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption.”
The airline’s operations were heavily impacted by severe weather, with technical issues leaving staff scattered and customers left out of the loop regarding flight delays or reschedulings, some left in the dark for days on how they were going to get home.
Corrado reiterated to Alghabra in their meeting that mistakes were made, Alghabra said.
Alghabra said he expressed to him that Canadians expect some degree of weather-related issues when travelling during the holidays, but not something of this magnitude.
“Canadians understand that we live in Canada, and we have occasional extreme weather events that will have disruptions on the airline sector. But what seemed to be unacceptable was the lack of communication about when the recovery will take place, when the repatriation will take place, and certainly (Sunwing) left a lot of their customers in the dark, I think,” he said.
He added that although he didn’t want to speak on behalf of Sunwing, his understanding is that “they had very little slack in their operation to accommodate that stress that extreme weather had caused, leading to those frustrating incidents.”
For some customers, this meant being stranded in an unfamiliar city or country, unable to reach anyone from Sunwing for answers for days at a time.
One Saskatchewan family was stuck in Calgary for a week waiting to hear from Sunwing about when their flight home to Prince Albert, which was cancelled the morning they were meant to fly, was going to be rescheduled. They eventually had to buy their own new plane tickets home through WestJet, as no Sunwing representatives were provided to give them a way home.
When asked about accountability, Alghabra deferred to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), stating that the government had put in place regulations to protect passenger rights in 2019 and “empowered the Canadian Transportation Agency to uphold these rights, including fining violations by an airline operator.”
These regulations set out clearer minimum airline requirements in terms of the airline’s obligations to passengers when concerning communication, delayed or cancelled flights, denied boarding, tarmac delays, and lost or damaged baggage, among other issues.
Touted as a “world-leading” air passenger bill of rights, it laid out a standard of treatment that included airlines providing up to $2,400 compensation to passengers who had to be moved from an overbooked flight and up to $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage.
The regulations were recently updated in September to add “another layer of responsibility, even for unforeseen situations, where airlines should be refunding passengers, even because of weather,” Alghabra said.
Previously, airlines were only required to provide refund if a flight disruption was within their control, but the new rules meant airlines would have to provide refunds or rebook flights even if the flight was disrupted by weather or outside circumstances.
“Now we’re looking at it further (to see) what else can we learn from this and to strengthen this system,” Alghabra said.
“We have a system in place that protects rights, but I can tell you, we are currently looking at how we can make that system better.”
In a later interview with CTV New Channel on Thursday, Alghabra added that Sunwing was “committed to compensating passengers who were stranded,” and that this situation, while regrettable, is an “opportunity for (the government) to clarify rules further to ensure airlines uphold these rights.”
He said that he had met with other airlines that experienced issues over the holidays some of which led to lost luggage and bags piling up in airports.
Airlines are responsible for luggage, and one aspect that he is now looking into is clarifying rules about airlines’ responsibilities regarding luggage, Alghabra added.
“That’s what we’re looking at,” he said.
With files from Olivia Bowden
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport minister says Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Officials: 8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden, Trudeau visit
Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzman, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the U.S. and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
Toronto
-
Toronto homeowners return from trip to find their house sold without consent
The owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people pretending to be them while they were abroad on a business trip.
-
Service cuts, longer wait times and higher fares? TTC's proposed 2023 budget draws criticism
Longer wait times, service cuts, and more crowding could be on track for Toronto transit users in 2023 despite a plan to increase fares for riders.
-
Ontario man denied $1,700 refund for camcorder he claims he returned to Amazon
An Ontario man who tried to return a camcorder purchased online through Amazon says he was shocked when he was told he sent back the wrong item and that he would not be getting a refund.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales down 30 per cent in December
The Ottawa Real Estate Board reported a 30 per cent year-over-year drop in home sales last month, while the average price for a residential property dropped 7 per cent at the end of the year.
-
Ottawa LRT remains partly shut down after freezing rain outage
Ottawa's LRT system remained partially shut down Thursday afternoon after freezing rain caused problems late Wednesday night.
-
Shortage of cold and flu medications at eastern Ontario pharmacies
First, it was children’s medicine, now adults are facing major shortages of cold and flu medicines.
Barrie
-
Double homicide investigation launched following tragedy on Boxing Day in New Tecumseth
Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.
-
New Zealand man busted for burning rubber at Barrie intersection charged with impaired
Police say a man from New Zealand's reckless driving actions while stopped at a downtown Barrie intersection caught an officer's attention, leading to several charges.
-
Police seek help locating missing Innisfil woman
Police seek the public's help finding an Innisfil woman not seen since Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”
-
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
-
'Really disappointing': Mild temperatures delay start of outdoor winter activities in southwestern Ontario
Mild temperatures, rain, and muddy grass are making for a challenging start to the season for outdoor winter sport fans.
London
-
'Partial floor collapse' at London building under construction
Injuries are not considered serious after four people were rescued from the 25th floor of a building Thursday afternoon.
-
Police identify body found in Lake Erie
OPP and police from Ohio have identified the human remains found in Lake Erie last October. According to police, the person was someone reported as missing from Ohio.
-
Victim recovering from gunshot wound after armed robbery
London police are investigating after being called to London Gold Buyer on Highbury Avenue north around 9:45 a.m. According to police, two people are in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries in relation to a robbery investigation.
Windsor
-
Driver sentenced in fatal crash, likely to be deported after release
A 28-year-old man who previously pleaded guilty in connection with a triple-fatal crash will spend two years in jail and be banned from driving for 10 years, following a sentence from a Superior Court Justice.
-
Home sales down in Windsor-Essex in December
It was another big drop in the number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex for the month of December. The latest monthly report from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors indicates home sales are down 51.88 per cent throughout Windsor and Essex County compared to last December.
-
All-Canadian electric vehicle unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
Canada’s first zero-emission concept vehicle was unveiled on a global stage at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Thursday to great fanfare.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a young man who died after an altercation with Montreal jail guards is demanding an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system, a civil rights group said Thursday.
-
The ice storm 25 years later: Quebec family says their solar-powered home is the way of the future
Thousands of people were left without power for weeks after the 1998 ice storm, which prompted a debate on how to strengthen the power grid. One Quebec family says their house is the answer.
Atlantic
-
Team Canada goes for gold at IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax
Team Canada will take the ice Thursday night in Halifax to battle for the gold medal in front of a frenzied home crowd at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence
A New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced.
-
Sex offender pleads guilty to criminal harassment, leaves Canada after stalking woman in Yarmouth
A man identified by police as a high-risk sex offender has pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and has left the country.
Winnipeg
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
-
'It's so beautiful': The meteorological phenomenon behind Manitoba's persevering precipitation
Year 2023 is off to a picturesque start in southern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, thanks to the frost-like dusting parts of the province underwent in the past few days.
-
Manitoba Tory Cathy Cox joins other Progressive Conservatives not seeking re-election
Cathy Cox, a former cabinet minister who has held a seat in north Winnipeg since 2016, says she plans to spend more time with family and friends.
Calgary
-
New COVID-19 variant posing new questions about public health, individual decisions
Many Albertans seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the latest COVID-19 variant in the province.
-
$110K Lotus sports car and $100K in fentanyl part of significant seizure in Calgary
Calgary police say a man and a woman face more than 40 charges in connection with a significant operation involving drugs and stolen vehicles.
-
Man charged after allegedly randomly assaulting five people, police officer early Wednesday evening
A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges in relation to five random attacks on people in downtown Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
-
Witnesses wanted in central Edmonton homicide: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" homicide last week.
-
Alberta man charged with setting fire to his own property
A 71-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., is facing an arson charge after a home he owns was destroyed by flames in November.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health care: PharmaCare expands drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure
Expanded coverage is now available to British Columbians being treated for Type 2 diabetes, heart failure and blood clots, the provincial Health Ministry says.
-
63 neglected dogs seized from Mission property claiming to be rescue organization: BC SPCA
The BC SPCA has seized 63 dogs that were kept in "substandard conditions" by an individual in Mission who claimed to be operating a rescue organization.
-
Peacock houseguest, lonesome ram: 10 strangest B.C. conservation calls of 2022
Conservation officers field thousands of wildlife calls every year in British Columbia – and some of them are, to put it bluntly, less urgent than others.
Politics
-
Political parties should list fundraising venue locations, Elections Canada suggests
Elections Canada suggests that venue names should be listed for fundraising events after a political party asked whether it had to disclose the specific location in light of safety concerns.
-
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
-
A year after Canada banned conversion therapy, Ottawa says no criminal charges laid
The Justice Department says it is not aware of any charges or prosecutions under the new criminal code offences prohibiting conversion therapy, which came into force on Jan. 7 last year.
Health
-
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Canadian scientists watching for new COVID variants in airplane wastewater
On Friday, Vancouver International Airport will join Toronto's Pearson International Airport in taking samples of fecal matter from airplane toilets to identify what coronavirus variants and subvariants passengers and crew might be bringing into Canada.
-
Accessible public transit linked to better health: study
New research suggests that better transportation infrastructure can lead to better health for citizens, finding that those who often travel about 24 kilometres outside of their neighbourhood report feeling healthier than those who don’t.
Sci-Tech
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
-
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
-
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner has hospital bed 'spa day' with mother and sister as recovery continues
Jeremy Renner continues to recover in a hospital intensive care unit Thursday but was treated to a bedside 'spa day' with the help from his sister and mother.
-
Man charged in Takeoff's death released on US$1 million bond
The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on US$1 million bond.
-
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Business
-
Consumer insolvencies in November reach highest number since pandemic began
Consumer insolvencies were up 16.3 per cent in November 2022 compared with the same month the year prior, and business insolvencies were up 58.3 per cent.
-
Moms working from home carried heavier child care burden than dads in 1st year of pandemic: study
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, mothers working from home spent an average of two hours more each day than fathers did supervising their children while they worked, according to a new U.S. study.
-
Transport minister says Ottawa looking into strengthening passenger rights regulations after Sunwing blunders
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the government is looking into further strengthening passenger rights regulations following air and train transportation chaos over the holiday season that saw cancellations and delays affect Canadians.
Lifestyle
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
-
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
-
These are the most hated email communication habits at work, survey says
When emailing co-workers, be sure not to rely on these communication habits, as many employees find them annoying, or offensive, according to a recent survey.
Sports
-
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
World Juniors superfan reschedules oncology appointment to watch Canada win over U.S.
A World Juniors superfan from Ontario says she rescheduled her oncology appointment so she could watch Canada play the United States in the semifinals.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.