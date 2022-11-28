Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
While answering reporters' questions during a news conference at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday, Omar Alghabra acknowledged the "unacceptable" issues air travellers faced this year, from delayed and cancelled flights to lost luggage.
The comments came after the minister convened a summit last week with the air travel industry to discuss outstanding issues facing the sector ahead of the holidays.
Speaking on Monday, Alghabra said topics discussed included how to modernize the security screening process, ways that airports could generate additional revenue to ensure greater financial flexibility and lessons learned to reform the passenger bill of rights, including standards for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority and other government agencies.
"Those are the type of things we're looking at because it's really important that we keep in mind the focus of the passenger experience. That's ultimately what we're all trying to do," Alghabra said.
The federal government has pointed to a surge in demand for air travel — as much as 280 per cent between February and June, Alghabra has said — and labour shortages for contributing to the issues seen at Canada's major airports, as well as others around the world.
The wait time, as of Monday, to review air travel complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency can be more than 18 months.
"I won't deny that there were very frustrating moments and episodes that was frustrating for passengers, that was frustrating for airlines, that was frustrating for our government, and there were a lot of lessons learned," Alghabra said.
While still below pre-pandemic levels, aircraft movement is steadily increasing and in September 2022 was 91.7 per cent of where it was in September 2019, recent data from Statistics Canada show.
This year, many Canadians also struggled to get their passports renewed as more applications were made with the easing of travel restrictions.
Alghabra said while passport processing falls under Service Canada, which Minister Karina Gould oversees, his "sense" is that the amount of time it takes to get a passport is now normal or close to normal.
The service standard for a regular passport application made in Canada, as of Monday, is 10 business days if submitted in person at a passport office and 20 business days if done in person at a regular Service Canada centre. The website states that processing times may be longer due to high volumes.
Meanwhile, Canadian airlines in April asked a federal appeal court to quash certain rules around compensation for delayed flights and damaged luggage.
With files from CTVNews.ca Data Journalist Deena Zaidi and The Canadian Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Protests in Iran continue despite internet blackouts; Canadians respond with rallies of support
Nearly two months after the protests were first ignited, the people of Iran continue to march in the streets, despite increasing violence, internet blackouts and arrests, while Canadians support them overseas, organizing rallies in response.
Notable moments, political statements made in Week 1 of the World Cup
As much as the action on the pitch has captivated fans across the globe, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has also made important headlines for incidents off the pitch.
Trudeau visits First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Monday the graves of victims of a deadly stabbing rampage at a Saskatchewan First Nation before he was to meet with family members in private.
Conservatives are 'fearmongering' over assault-style gun ban: public safety minister
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino accuses the Conservatives of 'whipping up fear' that the Liberal government is outlawing ordinary long guns and hunting rifles.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Toronto
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
-
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos has announced he is leaving his role, effective immediately.
-
New council, old problems: LRT the first order of business for new term
The new Ottawa city council is dealing with an old problem as it meets for the first time since being sworn in.
-
Man wanted for robbing Ottawa store, assaulting staff
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a store in Nepean and assaulted two staff members.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $1 million bail granted to Ont. man facing first-degree murder in death of father of four
An Ontario man accused of killing a father of four whose remains were later discovered across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka has been granted bail.
-
3 charged with impaired driving in Simcoe County
Hunoria West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three people with impaired driving over the weekend.
-
5 motorists charged with being impaired in Barrie over 2 days
Police in Barrie say officers arrested five drivers within city limits accused of being impaired over two days, two of whom were involved in collisions.
Kitchener
-
Death near Brantford now considered homicide
A sudden death investigation just south-east of Brantford is now being treated as a homicide.
-
Weston's Bread sign comes down in Kitchener
An iconic Kitchener sign has been taken down.
-
WRPS releases photos connected to Kitchener robbery
Waterloo regional police have released photos of three individuals they would like to speak to in connection to a weekend robbery in Kitchener.
London
-
Charges laid in connection to alleged Friday shooting in east London
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London-Fanshawe MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
-
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Windsor
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE program
Windsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
$110,000 worth of items stolen from Lakeshore business
Essex County OPP say $110,000 worth of items, including 12 dirt bikes, were reported stolen after a break-in in Lakeshore.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-Essex
Millions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
PQ calling on other parties to support Conservatives, restore democratic balance
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has agreed to the three demands made by Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) leader Éric Duhaime, who is seeking access to the national assembly for his party.
-
RSV can have serious impact on elderly, immunosuppressed adults, says infectious disease expert
After a surge of RSV cases among children overwhelmed hospitals across Canada in recent weeks, one infectious disease specialist explains how the respiratory virus can affect vulnerable adults.
Atlantic
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheries
The opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycares to drop another 25 per cent on Dec. 31
Daycare fees are to drop a further 25 per cent in Nova Scotia beginning Dec. 31, under a $605-million funding agreement between the federal and provincial governments signed in 2021.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease some restrictions on liquor sales
The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening some restrictions on liquor sales.
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Body found following fire at southeast Calgary apartment building
An investigation is underway into the death of a person whose body was found during a Monday morning fire response at an apartment building in the city's southeast.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
Medicine Hat doctor sanctioned for unprofessional conduct related to cannabis prescriptions
A Medicine Hat doctor has been sanctioned after being found guilty of unprofessional conduct.
Edmonton
-
$500K in stolen property from B.C., Alberta, Sask., seized by Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service has made an arrest in a stolen property investigation that stretched across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'Bomb threat' in Fort McMurray sees RCMP evacuate buildings, shut down roads
Mounties in northern Alberta established a containment zone around the government centre in downtown Fort McMurray Monday following a bomb threat.
-
'You won’t see the same song twice': Metallica to perform 2 shows in Edmonton in 2024
Forget about Santa Claus, Metallica is coming to town. The heavy metal legends will play two nights in Edmonton as part of their M72 World Tour.
Vancouver
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
Vancouver’s Indigenous Fashion Week returns after 2-year hiatus
Rekindling joy in the face of grief is the goal of the 2022 Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week, which is returning to the city after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
-
Charges announced in 2018 murder of Kyle Cromarty in Chilliwack
Four years after 27-year-old Kyle Cromarty was gunned down in broad daylight in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, a suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
Politics
-
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry studies fundamental rights and freedoms at stake in protests
Experts who study the Canadian Charter say the limits around the freedom of peaceful assembly are not well defined, and that can create a challenging situation when the right to assembly conflicts with the rights of other people.
-
Trudeau visits First Nation in Saskatchewan rocked by stabbings that killed 11
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Monday the graves of victims of a deadly stabbing rampage at a Saskatchewan First Nation before he was to meet with family members in private.
Health
-
Why organ donations are declining and how governments are reacting
Ontario and Nunavut opted into new legislation by the federal government hoping to increase organ donations as hundreds of patients die while on the waitlist each year.
-
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary to open heated trailer next to busy ER
Alberta's health-care delivery agency says it's preparing for surges in patients at Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary by opening a heated trailer next to the facility's emergency department.
-
Surgeons work by flashlight as Ukraine power grid battered
Amid devastating airstrikes in Ukraine, scheduled operations are being postponed; patient records are unavailable because of internet outages; and paramedics have had to use flashlights to examine patients in darkened apartments.
Sci-Tech
-
Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago: study
The lifespan of lab-reared honey bees today is half of what it was fifty years ago, according to a new study, which researchers suggest could be a sign that environmental stress isn't the only factor affecting the global bee population.
-
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
NASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of kilometres around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.
-
China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday
A rocket carrying three astronauts to finish building China's space station will blast off Tuesday amid intensifying competition with the U.S., the government said Monday.
Entertainment
-
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
Albania's president on Sunday granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa for what he said was the artist's role in spreading Albanians' fame internationally through her music.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
-
Disgraced former U.K. minister seeks redemption on reality TV show
Matt Hancock, the U.K's scandal-prone former health secretary, is seeking an unlikely form of redemption Sunday: attempting to win 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' -- a gruelling, often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle.
Business
-
BlockFi seeks protection as FTX collapse rattles crypto
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX spreads outward.
-
Apple shares slip as China factory unrest may further hit iPhone shipments
Shares of Apple Inc. fell about 2% on Monday as growing unrest at a key Chinese plant fanned worries of a bigger hit to the already constrained production of higher-end iPhone 14 models.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks also lower
Canada's main stock index was down about 100 points in late-morning, weighed down by losses in the energy, base metal and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.
Lifestyle
-
'Gaslighting' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year in 2022
'Gaslighting' -- behaviour that's mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful – is Merriam-Webster's word of the year.
-
Strangers rescue peacock from peril on Victoria street
After living in his downtown Victoria neighbourhood for more than 30 years, David Ferguson says this was a first.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London-Fanshawe MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
Sports
-
U.S. soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
The U.S. soccer federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday.
-
'It has mentally and emotionally destroyed me': Former Vancouver Canucks coaching staffer files human rights complaint
Two months after being fired, a former member of the Vancouver Canucks coaching staff has filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal against the hockey team over alleged discrimination.
-
Engineering a pro sports career: How an aerospace studies major joined the Raptors as a coach
The Raptors 905 coach, Eric Khoury, explains how his aerospace engineering studies led him to a career in the NBA.
Autos
-
See what vehicle emission levels look like in 500 cities across the world
With greenhouse gas emissions usually reported at the global or national level, it can be difficult to determine their prevalence in local communities. Until now, that is, thanks to a new tool developed by scientists at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
-
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires.