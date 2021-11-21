HALIFAX -- A senior Ukrainian government official is urging Canada to bolster its support for the eastern European country as it faces a renewed threat from Russian forces along its border.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, says additional assistance is needed to defend the country as Russia masses troops and military equipment near Ukraine.

He warns that Russia's action threaten the peace and security of not just Ukraine but the entire world and could spark a war unless swift action is taken.

Canada currently operates a training mission in Ukraine that is set to run until the end of March 2022.

Danilov says he's confident Canada will renew its mission and is hopeful co-operation between the countries will be enhanced.

His comments in an interview at the Halifax International Security Forum come as Ukraine intensifies its efforts to seek membership in the NATO alliance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.