'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest

Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.

Following the protest over COVID-19 public health measures that brought traffic to a standstill at the province's primary U.S. border crossing, RCMP laid numerous charges. The most serious, conspiracy to commit murder, were laid against four Alberta men: Christopher Lysak, 48, of Lethbridge; Anthony Olienick, 39, of Claresholm; Chris Carbert, 44, of Lethbridge; and Jerry Morin, 40, of Olds.

Four applications for search warrants filed in court show undercover RCMP officers infiltrated a saloon that had become a headquarters for the protest group. There, they met Olienick.

The documents, known as "information to obtain," include notes from those undercover operatives.

Part of one application reads, "Olienick had sold all his possessions, including his semis and house, so he could afford to be part of the revolution."

In the document, RCMP also allege "Olienick expressed a willingness to use force against police as well as die for the protest cause."

One application also reveals that an undercover officer saw what they believed to be a tactical vest in Olienick's pickup truck.

"They felt the vest and confirmed it contained body armour plates," it reads.

Another application details a video of Jerry Morin and his partner posted to social media. In it, Morin calls on more people to join the protest at Coutts.

Part of the post is transcribed in the application, which reads, "Morin said there was no excuse and 'this is war.'"

Previously unsealed documents revealed that police used wiretaps to monitor phone calls between the accused. What investigators heard in calls, or read in texts, is redacted.

All four men were arrested on Feb. 13 and 14, and police searched a home and property in Coutts, seizing 15 guns, ammunition and body armour.

The applications were sealed by a court when they were filed. CTV News is part of a media consortium that has been arguing in court to have more portions of the court documents unsealed.

A trial is scheduled for the four accused in June.